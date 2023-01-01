ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

KRQE News 13

Surging Wizards eye two-game sweep of Bucks

The Washington Wizards can claim their sixth consecutive win and second against the host Milwaukee Bucks in three days when the two teams meet again on Tuesday. Washington extended its ongoing run to five games and six of the last seven on Sunday with a 118-95 rout in Milwaukee. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KRQE News 13

Hot at home, Warriors may get boost vs. slumping Hawks

The Golden State Warriors hope to continue their homecourt roll – and get some help in the process – when they host the struggling Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Coming off a 1-5 trip that dropped them three games under .500, the Warriors have opened an eight-game homestand with four consecutive wins, all without injured stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRQE News 13

Home after tough trip, Clippers out to avenge loss to Heat

Paul George just established his top scoring output of the season while being booed vociferously by fans of the Indiana Pacers. Come Monday, the crowd in Los Angeles will be decidedly pro-George when the seven-time All-Star attempts to follow up the 45-point performance with more success when the Clippers host the Miami Heat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRQE News 13

Finally whole in backcourt, Blazers hit road to face Wolves

The Portland Trail Blazers have begun the new year with a jolt, thanks largely to the much-anticipated arrival of Gary Payton II. Following Payton’s successful season debut, the Blazers open a three-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in Minneapolis. After signing as a free agent last...
PORTLAND, OR

