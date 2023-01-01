ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

The bonkers TCU-Michigan playoff game ended with a questionable targeting no-call

By Michelle R. Martinelli
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sf7qw_0jzyumC300

At no point during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU was the officiating exceptional. It wasn’t even good and included a questionably overturned Wolverines touchdown, followed by a fumble on the one-yard line.

That overturned touchdown probably stings a little extra for Michigan, which ultimately lost, 51-45, while the Horned Frogs advanced to the national championship game.

Officiating aside, it was an incredible game and the kind fans want out of playoff matchups. An instant classic. In the third quarter alone, the two teams combined for 44 total points, which is a record for a College Football Playoff quarter, per ESPN’s broadcast.

But this fantastic game ended in the dumbest and most unfortunate way.

Some of the ridiculousness was the result of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s extremely suspect clock management at the end. But a lot of it came back to officiating.

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland caught the final pass of the game, but as he was already being tackled, TCU cornerback Kee’yon Stewart went in for another tackle that really resembled targeting.

Officials reviewed the play and decided it was not targeting, but it looked an awful lot like the literal definition of it. What’s more, had it been a targeting call, Michigan would have been able to keep its last-second efforts alive.

Inexplicably, though, it wasn’t deemed targeting, and the officials’ no-call left college football Twitter outraged and questioning them and the rules.

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Utah Cheerleader Video

During the Rose Bowl on Monday, a cheerleader for Utah went viral. Fans were caught off guard by the cheerleader's energy in the first half of the Rose Bowl. To be fair, it's hard to blame cheerleaders for being enthusiastic about "The Granddaddy of Them All." Here's the clip that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart Postgame Handshake Video Going Viral

Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world abuzz over controversial sack celebration

A controversial sack celebration has some of the NFL world up in arms. The New York Giants have handled business on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts thus far. The Giants led 24-3 over the Colts after the first half, which was littered with great play by the home team. New York wants to get to the postseason for the first time since 2016 and a win against the Colts would inch them closer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Brawl Breaks Out After Bowl Game Monday Afternoon

Mississippi State won the game and the fight in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. As the Bulldogs picked up the scoop-and-score TD on Illinois' last-gasp effort, an Illini player decided to blindside block a member of MSU's defense 20 yards away from the play; leading to a brawl near midfield. The fight...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Football World Not Happy With Bowl Game Sponsor

The Outback Bowl was a staple of New Year's Day college football games. Unfortunately, it's no more. The game that used to be the Outback Bowl has kicked off on Monday afternoon. It's now the ReliaQuest Bowl, featuring Mississippi State and Illinois. Fans are missing the bowl game sponsor in...
ILLINOIS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer Max Ponce commits to Tennessee

Lander University transfer Max Ponce has committed to Tennessee rugby. The 5-foot-10, 230-pound scrum-half is from Franklin High School in Franklin, Tennessee. Tennessee won its third consecutive SCRC championship in 2022, defeating South Carolina, 27-22, on Nov. 12. The 2022 campaign was the first for Tennessee under head coach Scott...
FRANKLIN, TN
Athlon Sports

Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week

The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy