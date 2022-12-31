ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin, PA

Times Leader

Many area events planned for Anthracite Mining History Month

WILKES-BARRE — Professor Bob Wolensky, the Anthracite Heritage Foundation and King’s College this week announced that a regional observance of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month will take place during January. A variety of programs will be featured in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Hazle Township, Ashley, Plymouth, Nanticoke, Pittston, Bethlehem, Shamokin, and...
ASHLEY, PA
East Coast Traveler

Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway was built in 1917. It operates from the historic downtown Jim Thorpe Station along the Lehigh River. Visitors can also take a bike train between the Jim Thorpe station and White Haven. This is a perfect way to enjoy the natural scenery of the park. For a more leisurely pace, you can purchase an open-air coach to walk around the car and take better pictures. Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for children ages three to twelve.
JIM THORPE, PA
wkok.com

Two Arrested After Car Stolen Along Route 15 in Union County

ALLENWOOD – Two people were arrested and charged after they stole a vehicle along Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County on Christmas Day. Milton state police say arrested were 46-year-old Michael Rowello of Bloomsburg and 26-year-old Trae jon Londo of Allegeheny County. Troopers say the suspects were identified...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified

Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Drastic temperature spikes expected for next week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warm front will not only spike the temperatures this week, but this also delivers rain chances Tuesday into part of Wednesday. Can't even rule out a rumble of thunder midweek. But don't get too comfortable as temperatures begin to drop off to more seasonable conditions later in the week brings the chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow showers to Central PA late Thursday into Friday. Most of the wet snow will be concentrated across the higher elevations and to our north.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Pennsylvania Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country

Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. In Columbia County, there’s a nearly abandoned ghost town named Centralia that is often considered one of the creepiest places in the country. From 1981 to 2020, Centralia's population has decreased from over 1,000 people to just 5 and its mine fire has been burning underground ever since. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered. abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate. Allentown Fair:. Sep. 3 – Keith Urban. GIANT CENTER:. Jan....
ALLENTOWN, PA
WGAL

Police looking for woman in connection with fatal shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — Police are looking for a 19-year-old woman who is a suspect in a fatal shooting in York. Police said Alajah Holmes is wanted for criminal homicide in the Dec. 31 shooting death of an 18-year-woman. The shooting happened early Saturday on the 300 block of Jackson...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
sanatogapost.com

Electric Vehicle Chargers May Pop Up Everywhere

HARRISBURG PA – As 2022 opened, residents of Montgomery, Chester, and Berks counties claimed collective ownership of more than 5,900 electric vehicles (better known by their acronym, EVs) according to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Motor Vehicles. That’s a relatively small number when compared to the total of more than...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead after shooting outside Pennsylvania hospital

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. At this time, the facility is on lockdown as one person is confirmed dead outside the hospital. Police are currently investigating the shooting. The suspect is unknown at this […]
DANVILLE, PA
leisuregrouptravel.com

3 Nights, 3 Iconic Pennsylvania Destinations

Explore Hershey/Harrisburg, Gettysburg and Lancaster in the Keystone Crossroads Region: Three extraordinary destinations each within a 90-minute drive and expertly blended into one exciting tour. You’ll experience these 9 great activities and more:. Guided tour of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. Experience a bygone era at Fort Hunter Mansion &...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Casino, warehouses, car dealerships, retailers and other businesses opening in central Pa. in 2023

Now that 2022 has come to a close, let’s take a look at what businesses are expected to open new locations in the midstate here in 2023. Cloud 10 Car Wash is building a 10,370-square-foot car wash facility on the former site of the very first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store at 6040 Carlisle Pike. The new location is expected to open in the spring, according to the company website.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
