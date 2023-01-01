ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Postponed Bills-Bengals game won’t be completed this week, NFL announces

Monday night’s postponed Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game won’t be completed this week, the NFL announced Tuesday. The game was halted in the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field before being rushed to a Cincinnati hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Titans bring back former Alabama defensive back

Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter will be helping the Tennessee Titans prepare for a win-and-in game on Sunday after joining the NFL team’s practice squad for the third time. The Titans signed Carter on Tuesday, a day after placing safety Andrew Adams on injured reserve and signing practice-squad...
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Jameson Williams’ first NFL rushing attempt goes for 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams’ first NFL reception went for a 41-yard touchdown on Dec. 11. On Sunday, the former Alabama standout’s first NFL rushing attempt went nearly as far. Williams got the football on a reverse on a first-and-10 snap at the Chicago 48-yard line and...
DETROIT, MI
AL.com

Tommy Tuberville: Damar Hamlin hit ‘opens your eyes to how brutal this sport is’

As a former football coach at Auburn, Tommy Tuberville has witnessed gruesome injuries, like Carnell “Cadillac” Williams snapping his ankle in front of him. But Alabama’s senior U.S. senator said the injury Monday night to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is fighting for his life in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field and going into cardiac arrest, “opens your eyes to how brutal this sport is.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Eli Ricks declares for 2023 NFL draft after one season at Alabama

Eli Ricks’ time at Alabama will end after one season of high expectations for the LSU transfer that largely went unmet. Ricks declared for the NFL draft Tuesday, making the announcement on Instagram one day after three Tide juniors declared at a news conference and fellow junior Brian Branch followed later Monday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Love and prayers for Damar Hamlin; gratitude to first responders

Damar Hamlin is receiving an outpouring of love and prayers from across the nation after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night during a televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is in the ICU of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, listed in critical...
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Jarrett Stidham sets Raiders’ record in his first NFL start

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham became the second player in NFL history with at least 350 passing yards and three touchdown passes in his first start on Sunday. The former Auburn standout also successfully executed a two-minute drill against the NFL’s No. 1 defense to send the game into overtime.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa not in Miami Dolphins’ plans for finale

Despite losing their past five games, the Miami Dolphins still have a chance to reach the postseason on the final Sunday of the NFL’s 2022 regular season. They are preparing for that opportunity without No. 1 quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama All-American entered the NFL concussion protocol last...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Will Reichard changes mind, will return to Alabama in 2023

Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced Tuesday he has changed his mind about entering the 2023 NFL draft and instead will return to school for a fifth season. Reichard made the announcement on Instagram, more than three weeks after accepting an invite to the Senior Bowl. “After much prayer and guidance,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Titans take Joshua Dobbs over Malik Willis for win-and-in game

The Tennessee Titans will go into a must-win game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night with a quarterback who joined the team on Dec. 21 from the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. Joshua Dobbs will start at quarterback in Tennessee’s regular-season finale, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday,...
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs: ‘That dude’s a beast’

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs had 69 yards and one touchdown on 17 rushing attempts and caught four passes for 26 yards in the Raiders’ 37-34 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The former Alabama ball-carrier has nine games with more rushing yards and six games with more receiving yards this season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy