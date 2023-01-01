Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on field — anti-vaxxers go nutsMichael W SimpsonCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Postponed Bills-Bengals game won’t be completed this week, NFL announces
Monday night’s postponed Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game won’t be completed this week, the NFL announced Tuesday. The game was halted in the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field before being rushed to a Cincinnati hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Titans bring back former Alabama defensive back
Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter will be helping the Tennessee Titans prepare for a win-and-in game on Sunday after joining the NFL team’s practice squad for the third time. The Titans signed Carter on Tuesday, a day after placing safety Andrew Adams on injured reserve and signing practice-squad...
Jameson Williams’ first NFL rushing attempt goes for 40
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams’ first NFL reception went for a 41-yard touchdown on Dec. 11. On Sunday, the former Alabama standout’s first NFL rushing attempt went nearly as far. Williams got the football on a reverse on a first-and-10 snap at the Chicago 48-yard line and...
Tommy Tuberville: Damar Hamlin hit ‘opens your eyes to how brutal this sport is’
As a former football coach at Auburn, Tommy Tuberville has witnessed gruesome injuries, like Carnell “Cadillac” Williams snapping his ankle in front of him. But Alabama’s senior U.S. senator said the injury Monday night to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is fighting for his life in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field and going into cardiac arrest, “opens your eyes to how brutal this sport is.”
Damar Hamlin died twice after collapsing, uncle says: ‘They brought him back to life’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin died twice, his uncle Dorrian Glenn told CNN on Tuesday. Hamlin, who collapsed during the Monday night game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, has been in the ICU since being hospitalized and listed as critical. “His heart went out, so they had to resuscitate...
Who is Damar Hamlin? Buffalo Bills safety critical after collapsing after hit, receiving CPR
The football-watching world has offered thoughts and prayers for Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football. He was administered CPR before being driven away. The Buffalo Bills safety collided with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to...
What TV channel is Monday Night Football tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch Bills-Bengals online
The Buffalo Bills face off with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Jan. 2. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream). This was the dream scenario for the NFL’s schedule-makers: Two of the league’s hottest teams and flashiest quarterbacks facing off on the final Monday night of the season in a game thick with playoff drama.
Eli Ricks declares for 2023 NFL draft after one season at Alabama
Eli Ricks’ time at Alabama will end after one season of high expectations for the LSU transfer that largely went unmet. Ricks declared for the NFL draft Tuesday, making the announcement on Instagram one day after three Tide juniors declared at a news conference and fellow junior Brian Branch followed later Monday.
Love and prayers for Damar Hamlin; gratitude to first responders
Damar Hamlin is receiving an outpouring of love and prayers from across the nation after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night during a televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is in the ICU of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, listed in critical...
Jarrett Stidham sets Raiders’ record in his first NFL start
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham became the second player in NFL history with at least 350 passing yards and three touchdown passes in his first start on Sunday. The former Auburn standout also successfully executed a two-minute drill against the NFL’s No. 1 defense to send the game into overtime.
Damar Hamlin collapses, administered CPR: Tim Tebow, JJ Watt, Kenny Pickett send thoughts, prayers
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask...
Tua Tagovailoa not in Miami Dolphins’ plans for finale
Despite losing their past five games, the Miami Dolphins still have a chance to reach the postseason on the final Sunday of the NFL’s 2022 regular season. They are preparing for that opportunity without No. 1 quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama All-American entered the NFL concussion protocol last...
Will Reichard changes mind, will return to Alabama in 2023
Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced Tuesday he has changed his mind about entering the 2023 NFL draft and instead will return to school for a fifth season. Reichard made the announcement on Instagram, more than three weeks after accepting an invite to the Senior Bowl. “After much prayer and guidance,...
Titans take Joshua Dobbs over Malik Willis for win-and-in game
The Tennessee Titans will go into a must-win game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night with a quarterback who joined the team on Dec. 21 from the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. Joshua Dobbs will start at quarterback in Tennessee’s regular-season finale, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday,...
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs: ‘That dude’s a beast’
Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs had 69 yards and one touchdown on 17 rushing attempts and caught four passes for 26 yards in the Raiders’ 37-34 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The former Alabama ball-carrier has nine games with more rushing yards and six games with more receiving yards this season.
