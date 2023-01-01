Read full article on original website
Charlie Kirk Branded 'Human Garbage' Over Damar Hamlin Remarks
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Kirk's and other's attempts to use Hamlin's collapse to fuel anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as "heartless, cold, evil."
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Ranking 4 possible coaching spots for Jim Harbaugh if he leaves Michigan for the NFL
It feels like every offseason since Jim Harbaugh joined Michigan after coaching the San Francisco 49ers, the rumor mill starts up about the former QB coming back to the NFL as a head coach again. In 2023, it’s happening again. The Athletic reports “Multiple sources close to Jim Harbaugh...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
Look: Kirby Smart Postgame Handshake Video Going Viral
Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Eagles believe QB Jalen Hurts will be able to play against Giants: report
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, but the Eagles reportedly believe he'll be healthy enough to play in the regular season finale against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. In Monday's press conference, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team will continue to monitor Hurts' status to see how he feels throughout the week. "Obviously everything is taken into play as far as when he's ready to come back," Sirianni said. "First and foremost we're going to want him to be healthy enough to not put himself in danger. That's...
Titans bring back former Alabama defensive back
Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter will be helping the Tennessee Titans prepare for a win-and-in game on Sunday after joining the NFL team’s practice squad for the third time. The Titans signed Carter on Tuesday, a day after placing safety Andrew Adams on injured reserve and signing practice-squad...
Giants report card: How we graded Big Blue in Week 17 win
The New York Giants defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, on Sunday afternoon. This win brings the Giants’ record to 9-6-1 and punches their ticket into the playoffs. The Giants will play the Philidelphia Eagles this weekend in a game where the starters may be rested as they have locked up the sixth seed and can’t move in either direction.
WATCH: Broncos QB Russell Wilson rushes for TD vs. Chiefs
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson rushed for a 16-yard touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to give his team a 10-6 lead in the second quarter. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s Twitter page:. Wilson scored after Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton forced a...
Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Rose Bowl Mistake
Hopefully, the referee at the Rose Bowl saved his only major mistake for the pregame coin toss. During the ceremony, head referee Michael Vandervelde introduced Arizona Senator Mark Kelly as "Senator Mark Lewis." Kelly and his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, were on the field as honorary captains before Penn State faced Utah.
FOX Sports
'That's Seattle football right there'- Geno Smith praises the Seahawks defense that led to critical victory against the Jets
Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith gives his high praises to the team's defensive line and Kenneth Walker who had an amazing performance against the Jets. Smith ended the game throwing for 183 yard and two touchdowns in a huge 23-6 win over the Jets, knocking their chances out of the playoffs.
Monty Rice goes from Titans fan to Tennessee linebacker
When the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Tennessee Titans 31-9 on Oct. 11, 2009, at LP Field, an Alabama youngster saw quarterback Peyton Manning throw three touchdown passes in Nashville. That youngster, Monty Rice, now plays linebacker for the Titans in the same stadium. :. · RAIDERS’ JOSH JACOBS: ‘THAT DUDE’S...
Why Giants, having clinched playoff spot, should be thrilled about likely rematch with Vikings
With one week left in the regular season, the Giants know they’re in the playoffs. They know they’re going to be the NFC’s sixth seed. (So we’ll see if Brian Daboll rests players in Week 18 at the Eagles.) Want to bet on the NFL?. And...
Jameson Williams’ first NFL rushing attempt goes for 40
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams’ first NFL reception went for a 41-yard touchdown on Dec. 11. On Sunday, the former Alabama standout’s first NFL rushing attempt went nearly as far. Williams got the football on a reverse on a first-and-10 snap at the Chicago 48-yard line and...
Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update
Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition, but there has been some positive news about his health over the past two days. The Buffalo Bills provided the latest. The Bills said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” while in intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.... The post Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
