South Carolina State

WSAV News 3

SC bills take aim at ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple bills that aim to ban a controversial truck modification will once again be considered during the upcoming legislative session. The so-called ‘Carolina Squat’  involves raising the front end of a vehicle — most commonly a pickup truck — while the rear is lowered or kept the same height. Critics have […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

129 people killed on tri-county roads in 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 130 people were killed on roads in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties last year. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) released Tuesday preliminary numbers which show how many people were killed during traffic-related crashes in South Carolina over the past four years. That data revealed 129 people died […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina Sheriff’s Offices report a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly high-speed chase that went through two South Carolina counties. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office jointly announced that 33-year-old Tywene Senclara Brown has been...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Eleven killed on SC roads during New Year’s holiday period

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The SC Dept. of Public Safety announced Tuesday that 11 people were killed on state roads during the New Year’s travel period which includes Friday Dec. 30th through Monday Jan. 2nd. By comparison, officials say 14 people died during the same period during the ’21-’22...
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

WCTEL generates two tons of food donations

NEWBERRY COUNTY — When WCTEL asked its customers and members to give big, people listened. The organization’s first food drive of this kind, the “Give Big, Get Gig” initiative asked customers to donate at least three nonperishable food items for area food pantries in return for receiving a complimentary speed boost to WCTEL’s premier speed tier, one gigabit, for the month of December.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases

(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wfmynews2.com

Crews find body of missing SC Lake Murray diver

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
CHAPIN, SC
thejournalonline.com

SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
COLUMBIA, SC
FinanceBuzz

These 10 States Have the Best Public School Systems

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX Carolina

SC homeless population growing, new report shows

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A report on homelessness across the state shows an 18 percent increase in that population in recent years. The most recent annual report from the South Carolina Interagency Council on Homelessness, a statewide network of advocates and service providers working to end homelessness, focuses on trends and demographics from 2021. The report shows 13,399 people received homeless services in the state in 2021. That is an 18% jump from 10,969 people in 2020.
CHARLESTON, SC
DogTime

Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

