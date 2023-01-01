Read full article on original website
SC bills take aim at ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple bills that aim to ban a controversial truck modification will once again be considered during the upcoming legislative session. The so-called ‘Carolina Squat’ involves raising the front end of a vehicle — most commonly a pickup truck — while the rear is lowered or kept the same height. Critics have […]
SCDPS reports 162 traffic deaths along Grand Strand, Pee Dee in 2022
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — There were a total of 162 traffic deaths across the News13 viewing area in 2022, according to preliminary numbers reported by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The numbers below reflect the SCDPS’s preliminary number of traffic fatalities in each of News13’s viewing area counties from midnight on Jan. […]
129 people killed on tri-county roads in 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 130 people were killed on roads in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties last year. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) released Tuesday preliminary numbers which show how many people were killed during traffic-related crashes in South Carolina over the past four years. That data revealed 129 people died […]
WRDW-TV
What attorneys say you should do if you realize you’re too impaired to drive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry lawyers are offering advice on what to do if you realize you are intoxicated once you get behind the wheel in the wake of a state lawmaker being cited for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. Sen. Tom Davis (R-Beaufort County), said he realized...
WIS-TV
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina Sheriff’s Offices report a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly high-speed chase that went through two South Carolina counties. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office jointly announced that 33-year-old Tywene Senclara Brown has been...
abccolumbia.com
Eleven killed on SC roads during New Year’s holiday period
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The SC Dept. of Public Safety announced Tuesday that 11 people were killed on state roads during the New Year’s travel period which includes Friday Dec. 30th through Monday Jan. 2nd. By comparison, officials say 14 people died during the same period during the ’21-’22...
Woman's body found 'virtually mummified' in South Carolina clothing donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials reportedly found a woman's body inside a clothing donation bin over the weekend and believe she had been inside for a long period of time. According to WLTX-TV, on Saturday, Dec. 31, a passerby reportedly noticed a foul odor emanating from the...
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
Report: Lack of transportation main barrier for those looking for jobs in rural SC
We're taking a closer look at South Carolina's labor participation rate and some of the barriers to employment some South Carolinians are facing.
WCTEL generates two tons of food donations
NEWBERRY COUNTY — When WCTEL asked its customers and members to give big, people listened. The organization’s first food drive of this kind, the “Give Big, Get Gig” initiative asked customers to donate at least three nonperishable food items for area food pantries in return for receiving a complimentary speed boost to WCTEL’s premier speed tier, one gigabit, for the month of December.
iheart.com
Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases
(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
wfmynews2.com
Crews find body of missing SC Lake Murray diver
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
WLOS.com
Prominent South Carolina lawyer David Aylor found dead in home, authorities say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — David Aylor, owner and founder of David Aylor Law Offices, has died, officials confirm to WCIV. Aylor, 41, was reportedly found dead in his South Carolina home on Monday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was not immediately released. The...
thejournalonline.com
SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
SC reacts to DSS announcing end of Emergency Allotments for SNAP households
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
South Carolina tax cuts, police reform laws become effective Jan. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2023, South Carolinians can expect to see police reform and state income tax cuts. One of the bills making the most headlines has to do with taxpayer’s money. With a bigger than ever budget surplus, lawmakers passed bipartisan legislation that reduces the top income tax rate statewide from 7% to 6.5%.
3 dead, 2 hurt in North Carolina construction site accident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three construction workers are dead after falling about 70 feet when scaffolding collapsed at a construction site near Uptown Charlotte and Dilworth on Monday morning, MEDIC and Charlotte Fire said. Charlotte Fire said on social media just after 9 a.m. local time that it was responding...
These 10 States Have the Best Public School Systems
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
FOX Carolina
SC homeless population growing, new report shows
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A report on homelessness across the state shows an 18 percent increase in that population in recent years. The most recent annual report from the South Carolina Interagency Council on Homelessness, a statewide network of advocates and service providers working to end homelessness, focuses on trends and demographics from 2021. The report shows 13,399 people received homeless services in the state in 2021. That is an 18% jump from 10,969 people in 2020.
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
