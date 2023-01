West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was blunt when asked about what his team needed to improve upon after dropping their first Big 12 Conference game of the season. “Winning. It started at Stony Brook. We played Stony Brook and won by 11, supposed to win by 40,” Huggins said. “That’s not a knock on them, it’s a knock on us. It started there.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO