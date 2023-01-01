Read full article on original website
4 p.m. severe weather update
Hourly look at the storm risk through Wednesday morning. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. Tracking rain/storms to start the week. See when the strongest storms arrive in Alabama.
Round 2 Of Severe Storms On The Way
An additional round of storms will move across the state tonight, and the atmosphere has recovered from the afternoon storms and is again primed to support storms capable of damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.
Weather AWARE Tuesday as Strong Storms Move Across Alabama
Tonight will be mostly cloudy. A few isolated sprinkles are possible. Overnight lows will be warm in the 60s. The Storm Prediction Center has Alabama in a Slight and Enhanced risk zone for severe weather tomorrow meaning we are confident in the ingredients coming together for strong to severe storms. The time line for Tuesday’s […]
Severe Storm Threat Tuesday Into Wednesday!
Strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday into early Wednesday. A cold front will advance eastward into the deep south overnight. Along and ahead of the front we expect storm activity to develop. Looks like the main threats will be a few tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and quarter size hail. The storms enter west Alabama around 10AM Tuesday and move eastward throughout the day. This storm event is setting up to be long in duration. There could actually be multiple rounds with the first late morning into early afternoon Tuesday and the second during overnight into early Wednesday morning. Take time now to prepare and make sure you have a way to recieve warnings and where you would go for shelter.
Watch live: Storm chasers tracking severe weather threat across South
Millions across the South are under Tornado Watches on Tuesday as severe weather moves through Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Georgia.
Alabama severe weather: About 6,800 remain without power
After severe weather swept through Alabama on Tuesday, many across the state found themselves without electricity. As of shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, there were more than 300 outages across the state, affecting some 6,800 Alabama Power customers, the utility reported. The bulk of the outages seem to be near...
WATCH: Severe weather updates, and live coverage
UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greene, Pickens, Sumter Counties until 8:30pm. — UPDATE: As of 5:00pm, we do not have any active watches or warnings in Central Alabama. However, a second round of strong to severe storms is expected late tonight into early Wednesday morning bringing the potential for damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and […]
Alabama storm damage photos: Boats sink, trees slam into houses amid severe weather
Severe weather blanketed Alabama on Tuesday, reportedly causing boats to sink on Lake Jordan, a barn to be flattened in north Alabama and trees to be uprooted in the southwest part of the state. Central Alabama bore the brunt of the storm, which produced several possible tornadoes. In Slapout, in...
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight
(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
Strong to Severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
Real-Time Severe Weather Updates for West Alabama Tuesday
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is keeping you connected with severe weather updates as they become available. Update 10:00 p.m.: A tornado watch issued for Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Colbert, Coosa, Cullman Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lawrence, Lowndes, Marengo, Marion, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Walker, & Winston. until 4:00 a.m.
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
Rain today, patchy dense fog tonight into Sunday, and potential severe storms Tuesday
CLANTON – Scattered to numerous showers and a few thunderstorms will move across the state through this afternoon. No severe weather will occur. Although isolated showers are possible after sunset, most precipitation will have ended. Patchy dense fog is forecast to develop later this evening and continue into Sunday morning. Use caution while driving tonight and allow plenty of time to reach your destination, as visibilities may be near zero in spots. A number of upper level disturbances will affect Alabama from Monday afternoon through Wednesday, with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches will occur and possibly higher amounts in spots. Localized flooding is a threat Tuesday into Wednesday. Concerning severe weather, a couple of strong storms may occur Monday afternoon across the southern half of the state and west of I-65, but confidence is low. Widespread severe storms will not occur. On Tuesday, a broken line of thunderstorms is forecast to move across Alabama from afternoon into the overnight hours. The SPC has outlooked almost the entire state in a risk for severe weather. The final disturbance will produce statewide rainfall on Wednesday, but severe weather is not expected at this time.
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
