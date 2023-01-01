EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tyson Walker scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half and Michigan State beat Nebraska 74-56 for its 10th straight victory in the series. Walker had a personal 7-0 run to reach 14 points through the opening 11 minutes of the game as Michigan State led 26-13. The Spartans also closed the half on a 13-0 run for a 39-17 lead — its largest halftime lead against a Big Ten opponent since the 2016-17 season. Nebraska scored 18 points in the opening seven minutes of the second half, after scoring just 17 in the first half, and got as close as 58-46 with 8:44 left. But Michigan State scored the next 10 points, capped by another 3-pointer by Walker.

