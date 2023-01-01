ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Michigan State building momentum going into Michigan matchup

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State is building momentum with five straight wins going into Saturday's game against rival Michigan at the Breslin Center. After hosting Penn State on Wednesday night, the Wolverines will have one fewer day to prepare for the game. Izzo didn't want to talk about Michigan shortly after beating Nebraska 74-56 on Tuesday night. Coaches, players and fans from both sides of the rivalry hope the first of two matchups with the basketball teams is civil after a melee in the Michigan Stadium tunnel two months ago led to criminal charges and punishment from the Big Ten.
Walker scores 21, Michigan State beats Nebraska 74-56

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tyson Walker scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half and Michigan State beat Nebraska 74-56 for its 10th straight victory in the series. Walker had a personal 7-0 run to reach 14 points through the opening 11 minutes of the game as Michigan State led 26-13. The Spartans also closed the half on a 13-0 run for a 39-17 lead — its largest halftime lead against a Big Ten opponent since the 2016-17 season. Nebraska scored 18 points in the opening seven minutes of the second half, after scoring just 17 in the first half, and got as close as 58-46 with 8:44 left. But Michigan State scored the next 10 points, capped by another 3-pointer by Walker.
