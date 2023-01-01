ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

TCU is ultimate underdog vs. Georgia as it looks for Hollywood ending

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The location, a half-hour drive from Hollywood, is fitting.  TCU’s story feels like a movie script. An underdog nobody was paying attention to in September, comes out of nowhere to reach the final game of the season as one of the great underdog stories in college football history.  Standing in its way is mighty Georgia, the new preeminent powerhouse in the sport out to become the first repeat national champion in a decade. And despite all it has accomplished, all the wild come-from-behind wins and the stunning upset of Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, TCU remains a long shot...
Johnny Hodges nearly quit football before transfer to TCU last year

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Toward the end of a 20-hour odyssey, once they had crossed into Texas all the way from Darnestown, Md., Brian and Johnny Hodges came upon a bridge. “Johnny, I didn’t know there was any water in Texas,” Brian recalled telling his son Sunday afternoon, the day before Johnny will complete his improbable journey by starting at linebacker for TCU in the national title game against Georgia. “We were so ignorant about Texas. We didn’t know anything about Texas.” Johnny Hodges, now a junior and a key cog in the Horned Frogs’ defense, came to Fort Worth under remarkably improbable...
