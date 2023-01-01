Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving Reacts To Kevin Durant's Latest Injury
Kyrie Irving reacted to Kevin Durant exiting their game against the Miami Heat with a knee injury.
Hawks close four-game west coast trip with 112-108 victory over Clippers
The Atlanta Hawks managed to spilt their four-game west coast road trip with a 112-108 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday night. The post Hawks close four-game west coast trip with 112-108 victory over Clippers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
TCU is ultimate underdog vs. Georgia as it looks for Hollywood ending
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The location, a half-hour drive from Hollywood, is fitting. TCU’s story feels like a movie script. An underdog nobody was paying attention to in September, comes out of nowhere to reach the final game of the season as one of the great underdog stories in college football history. Standing in its way is mighty Georgia, the new preeminent powerhouse in the sport out to become the first repeat national champion in a decade. And despite all it has accomplished, all the wild come-from-behind wins and the stunning upset of Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, TCU remains a long shot...
New York Post
Johnny Hodges nearly quit football before transfer to TCU last year
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Toward the end of a 20-hour odyssey, once they had crossed into Texas all the way from Darnestown, Md., Brian and Johnny Hodges came upon a bridge. “Johnny, I didn’t know there was any water in Texas,” Brian recalled telling his son Sunday afternoon, the day before Johnny will complete his improbable journey by starting at linebacker for TCU in the national title game against Georgia. “We were so ignorant about Texas. We didn’t know anything about Texas.” Johnny Hodges, now a junior and a key cog in the Horned Frogs’ defense, came to Fort Worth under remarkably improbable...
NFL ‘Black Monday’ primer: Where all 32 NFL head coaches stand
Black Monday is not a friendly day for head coaches around the NFL. Typically one day after the regular season
