Polygon

The biggest new movies coming out in 2023

The question for movie-release status quo will continue in 2023, as some of the production-pipeline delays and COVID-era skittishness about theatrical releases appears to be dissipating. This doesn’t mean that the dates of the following 60-plus new releases are set in stone, or that audiences will show up in pre-2020 numbers for those that are coming out in theaters. The movie business remains in feast-and-famine flux, with a litany of streaming services providing plenty more question marks.
IGN

Avatar 3 to Introduce Fire Based Na’Vi; James Cameron Explains the Money Needed for the Way of Water to Break Even, and More

While it's been less than a month since Avatar: The Way of Water dropped, director James Cameron has already begun dropping hints about the future of the hit sci-fi series. In a recent interview with 20 minutes, Cameron explained that Avatar 3 will introduce fire Na'Vi tribes known as the Ash People. The director of films like Titanic stated that the fire tribe will showcase the negative side of Na'Vi, as past films of the series has only shown the good side. “We will also explore new universes while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best,” stated Cameron. “The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal.”
IGN

The Pale Blue Eye: Christian Bale Plays a Different Kind of Dark Night Detective

Netflix’s suspense film The Pale Blue Eye follows Christian Bale’s detective Augustus Landor as he investigates strange murders at West Point military academy in 1830. In this exclusive scene from the Scott Cooper-directed murder mystery, Landor meets an odd young cadet who will prove vital to cracking the case … Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Potter veteran Harry Melling. The exclusive clip can be seen via the player above or the embed below.
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter fans freak out after realising what Voldemort means

The Harry Potter movies were a staple of many people’s childhood, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t still learning new things about the fantasy movies. Take the main Harry Potter villain, Voldemort. You probably know that you’re not really supposed to pronounce the ‘T’ in his name but do you know what Voldemort means?
Tyla

Deleted Harry Potter scene explains huge end of movie plot hole

The Harry Potter movie series are essential viewing, especially over the Christmas holidays, but one film in particular has a plot hole that has left viewers scratching their heads. Eleven years after the finale Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 wrapped up, the finale scene has still left...
thedigitalfix.com

One Harry Potter villain scared Stephen King, and it’s not Voldemort

The fifth Harry Potter book – Order of the Phoenix – was delivered into the hungry arms of a rabid fanbase in the summer of 2003. And Entertainment Weekly asked one of the other most successful authors of all time – Stephen King – to review it.
EW.com

Leslie Grace reveals new Batgirl costume from canceled movie

Batgirl won't be taking flight in 2023 — but star Leslie Grace is sharing a behind-the-scenes peek at the canceled HBO Max movie. The In the Heights actress was set to star as vigilante hero Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in a planned film for HBO Max. But in August 2022, Warner Bros. made the shocking decision to scrap the film entirely, despite the fact that production was nearly finished.
IGN

The Definition of a Hero

The Definition of a Hero is the fifth and final Friendship Quest for Buzz Lightyear in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Feeling a little lost after the revelation of the previous mission with Scar, Buzz realizes there's more to heroism than fighting villains, and he decides to apologize to Ursula for their previous spat.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Most Anticipated War Movies of 2023

If there’s one thing we enjoyed the most about 2022, it’s the quality of the war- and military-themed films that were released to theaters and streaming services. From the blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick, which became the highest-grossing film of the year, to the German-language Netflix adaption of Erich Maria Marque’s classic novel, All Quiet on the Western Front, we were spoiled for choice. That’s why we’re sharing our most anticipated war movies of 2023!
IGN

How Superman's Secret Identity Became One of DC's Most Convoluted Storylines

DC has been publishing Superman comics for well over 80 years now. It should come as no surprise the character's history and back-story have grown pretty convoluted over the decades, despite (or maybe even because of) the many reboots and Crisis events DC throws Kal-El's way. That's especially true when it comes to the surprisingly complicated issue of Superman's secret identity.

