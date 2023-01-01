Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
The biggest new movies coming out in 2023
The question for movie-release status quo will continue in 2023, as some of the production-pipeline delays and COVID-era skittishness about theatrical releases appears to be dissipating. This doesn’t mean that the dates of the following 60-plus new releases are set in stone, or that audiences will show up in pre-2020 numbers for those that are coming out in theaters. The movie business remains in feast-and-famine flux, with a litany of streaming services providing plenty more question marks.
Saw 10: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Upcoming Horror Sequel
Saw 10 is the latest installment in the horror franchise. Here is what we know about it.
IGN
Avatar 3 to Introduce Fire Based Na’Vi; James Cameron Explains the Money Needed for the Way of Water to Break Even, and More
While it's been less than a month since Avatar: The Way of Water dropped, director James Cameron has already begun dropping hints about the future of the hit sci-fi series. In a recent interview with 20 minutes, Cameron explained that Avatar 3 will introduce fire Na'Vi tribes known as the Ash People. The director of films like Titanic stated that the fire tribe will showcase the negative side of Na'Vi, as past films of the series has only shown the good side. “We will also explore new universes while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best,” stated Cameron. “The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal.”
The 19 movies we're most excited for in 2023
The entertainment experts at The Times select the movies we're most looking forward to in 2023.
IGN
The Pale Blue Eye: Christian Bale Plays a Different Kind of Dark Night Detective
Netflix’s suspense film The Pale Blue Eye follows Christian Bale’s detective Augustus Landor as he investigates strange murders at West Point military academy in 1830. In this exclusive scene from the Scott Cooper-directed murder mystery, Landor meets an odd young cadet who will prove vital to cracking the case … Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Potter veteran Harry Melling. The exclusive clip can be seen via the player above or the embed below.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter fans freak out after realising what Voldemort means
The Harry Potter movies were a staple of many people’s childhood, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t still learning new things about the fantasy movies. Take the main Harry Potter villain, Voldemort. You probably know that you’re not really supposed to pronounce the ‘T’ in his name but do you know what Voldemort means?
Deleted Harry Potter scene explains huge end of movie plot hole
The Harry Potter movie series are essential viewing, especially over the Christmas holidays, but one film in particular has a plot hole that has left viewers scratching their heads. Eleven years after the finale Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 wrapped up, the finale scene has still left...
‘Harry Potter’: Daniel Radcliffe Would’ve Stolen 2 Props if They Weren’t Given to Him
Daniel Radcliffe admits that he would've stolen some props from the 'Harry Potter' set had he not been given permission to take them.
‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson Reveals the ‘Worst’ Time She Had on Set: ‘This Must Be a Joke’
Emma Watson reflects on the 'Harry Potter' scene that she didn't enjoy filming at all. Which one was it?
thedigitalfix.com
One Harry Potter villain scared Stephen King, and it’s not Voldemort
The fifth Harry Potter book – Order of the Phoenix – was delivered into the hungry arms of a rabid fanbase in the summer of 2003. And Entertainment Weekly asked one of the other most successful authors of all time – Stephen King – to review it.
Two Popular Johnny Depp Movies Are Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Two notable Johnny Depp movies are set to leave Netflix this weekend.
IGN
Black Panther Wakanda Forever Had Two Black Panthers Originally; Ryan Coogler Might Work on a Third Instalment
It's fair to say that fans have been quite receptive of the recent major change in the MCU involving the mantle of the Black Panther. Following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, a big question lingered about the future of Black Panther. Instead of recasting the character, the MCU transferred the mantle to Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
EW.com
Leslie Grace reveals new Batgirl costume from canceled movie
Batgirl won't be taking flight in 2023 — but star Leslie Grace is sharing a behind-the-scenes peek at the canceled HBO Max movie. The In the Heights actress was set to star as vigilante hero Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in a planned film for HBO Max. But in August 2022, Warner Bros. made the shocking decision to scrap the film entirely, despite the fact that production was nearly finished.
IGN
The Definition of a Hero
The Definition of a Hero is the fifth and final Friendship Quest for Buzz Lightyear in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Feeling a little lost after the revelation of the previous mission with Scar, Buzz realizes there's more to heroism than fighting villains, and he decides to apologize to Ursula for their previous spat.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Most Anticipated War Movies of 2023
If there’s one thing we enjoyed the most about 2022, it’s the quality of the war- and military-themed films that were released to theaters and streaming services. From the blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick, which became the highest-grossing film of the year, to the German-language Netflix adaption of Erich Maria Marque’s classic novel, All Quiet on the Western Front, we were spoiled for choice. That’s why we’re sharing our most anticipated war movies of 2023!
IGN
Doctor Strange 2: Behind-the-Scenes Reveal One New Illuminati Character Likely Starring a James Bond Actor
New behind-the-scenes footage of Marvel Studios' 2022 blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveal an interesting removal from the film's massive roster of characters. Marvel's most recent attempt at a multiverse film saw Sam Raimi introducing various characters from the Marvel world. This includes superheroes like Reed Richards,...
Harry Potter’s Dudley Actor Responds To J.K. Rowling’s Controversial Comments About The Transgender Community
Harry Melling is the latest Harry Potter actor to speak out regarding Rowling's views about trans people.
IGN
How Superman's Secret Identity Became One of DC's Most Convoluted Storylines
DC has been publishing Superman comics for well over 80 years now. It should come as no surprise the character's history and back-story have grown pretty convoluted over the decades, despite (or maybe even because of) the many reboots and Crisis events DC throws Kal-El's way. That's especially true when it comes to the surprisingly complicated issue of Superman's secret identity.
wegotthiscovered.com
A colossal fantasy flop that cost its star a decade-long run in the MCU sizes up streaming success
Every time Emily Blunt gets asked a question about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can almost see her dying just a little bit more on the inside. If things had gone according to plan, the actress would have reported for duty in the superhero franchise over a decade ago, but the widely-panned Gulliver’s Travels got in the way.
Comments / 0