Beaumont, TX

12NewsNow

Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9

BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits For the Love of Foods

As The Morning Show visits For the Love of Foods at the new Lumberton location to find out more about how they can assist others in making healthier meal choices. The meals created are prepared with fresh and health conscious ingredients and are all less than 500 calories, according to their Facebook page.
LUMBERTON, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Remembering a Beaumont man who dreamed of making his city better

BEAUMONT — It has been exactly one year since a Beaumont man, who dreamed of making his city better, was killed. Family and friends gathered Saturday on New Year's Eve in the 8700 block of Hillebrandt Road to remember Joshua Yates on the anniversary of his death. There was...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

House Burns In Bridge City

Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
12NewsNow

Crime Stoppers urging parents, students to take advantage of programs keep Southeast Texas campuses safe

BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaving a tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas can take a matter of seconds and could save a child’s life. Crime Stoppers is asking parents and students to take advantage of campus programs that are available in Hardin County, Orange County and Jefferson County. Administrators said the programs are available in 99% of Southeast Texas schools.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles

BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
BEAUMONT, TX

