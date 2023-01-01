Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
Beaumont family pleading with public to help find the person who killed Joshua Yates
BEAUMONT — On New Year's Day, a family in Beaumont cannot move forward without looking back. The family is still wondering who killed their loved one last New Year's Eve (2021). Police say Joshua Yates was found shot to death in his apartment on Cartwright Street one day after...
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9
BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
Port Arthur Police collected hundreds of items for animals in need thanks to Blanket & Bowls Drive
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Animals in need received hundreds of much-needed items in time for the arctic blast thanks to a community-wide effort that was spearheaded by Port Arthur law enforcement. During the holidays, the Port Arthur Police Officer’s Association and the Port Arthur Police Department sponsored a Blanket...
Woman says belongings of father who died from cancer were salvaged in Lumberton house fire
LUMBERTON, Texas — It's been a week since a woman, her husband and dog escaped a Lumberton house fire, which ultimately destroyed the home. The Lumberton Fire Department was called to the 1200 block of Diana Drive at 5 a.m. on December 26, 2022. They were assisted by the...
12newsnow.com
Two Silsbee High School students start podcast to inform, share their love for agriculture
Fatijona Bela and Cheyenne Cooley found joy and satisfaction in agriculture through their school's FFA program. The first episode premieres January 11.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits For the Love of Foods
As The Morning Show visits For the Love of Foods at the new Lumberton location to find out more about how they can assist others in making healthier meal choices. The meals created are prepared with fresh and health conscious ingredients and are all less than 500 calories, according to their Facebook page.
KFDM-TV
Red Cross helping mother and son following Port Arthur house fire
PORT ARTHUR — The Red Cross is assisting a mother and her son following a fire that damaged their Port Arthur home. Firefighters responded to the call at about 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of 11th Street in Port Arthur. When first responders arrived, flames were already...
KPLC TV
Police: Man accused of breaking into Lake Charles home, raping female
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a home on W. McNeese Street and raping a female, according to authorities. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to a home invasion around 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said in a news release.
Happy 2023 | Couple welcomes CHRISTUS Southeast Texas' first baby of the new year
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas was just a little more than an hour into 2023 when a couple began celebrating a new addition to their family. Dawson Reid Taylor is the first baby to be born at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas in 2023. He was born on January 1, 2023 at 1:03 a.m. to Kaci and Thomas Taylor.
Two dogs rescued from Tuesday fire that destroyed Orange County home, investigation underway
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a Tuesday morning fire destroyed a home in Orange County. Emergency crews responded to the 8500 block of Thomas Drive around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a house fire near Bridge City. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a house fully involved in flames.
fox4beaumont.com
Remembering a Beaumont man who dreamed of making his city better
BEAUMONT — It has been exactly one year since a Beaumont man, who dreamed of making his city better, was killed. Family and friends gathered Saturday on New Year's Eve in the 8700 block of Hillebrandt Road to remember Joshua Yates on the anniversary of his death. There was...
kogt.com
House Burns In Bridge City
Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
KFDM-TV
First On the Run of 2023 seeks your help in finding fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — We will continue this new year with one of our popular segments that we first introduced to you in 2021. On the Run is entering its second year. Each week, we give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with...
KFDM-TV
Howell Furniture hosts Cattle Baron's Ball wrap-up meeting and highlights successes
BEAUMONT — It was a chance to recognize businesses and individuals that have helped raise a lot of money to fight cancer. Howell Furniture played host Tuesday night to the Cattle Baron's Ball wrap-up meeting. The American Cancer Society holds the ball each year, and this year, it raised...
Shooting at Jasper apartment complex involving a father, his son leaves one injured
JASPER, Texas — Jasper Police are investigating after a shooting that involved a father and his son left one person injured. It happened after 8 p.m. Friday at the Jasper Pioneer Crossing apartment complex, Lt. Garrett Foster confirmed to 12News. The victim of the shooting was later identified as Danny Hafford.
Crime Stoppers urging parents, students to take advantage of programs keep Southeast Texas campuses safe
BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaving a tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas can take a matter of seconds and could save a child’s life. Crime Stoppers is asking parents and students to take advantage of campus programs that are available in Hardin County, Orange County and Jefferson County. Administrators said the programs are available in 99% of Southeast Texas schools.
KFDM-TV
Cat camps attracting attention on road leading to recreational activities in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — Cat camps are popping up on Bailey Road in Orange County, a place that leads to recreational activities like fishing and birdwatching for many Southeast Texans. The most up-to-date count is at least 55 cats. More than likely, they were dumped. Although they were abandoned, they're...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Robbery at Convenience Store in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Robbery at Convenience Store in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 2, 2023, the Sulphur Police Department reported that it is investigating a 1st Degree Robbery that occurred at Circle A on North Claiborne Street during the early morning hours of December 30, 2022.
After 3-hour standoff SWAT team arrests man Orange Police say was involved in Tuesday chase, Monday robbery
ORANGE, Texas — Following a three-hour standoff, an Orange Police Department SWAT team arrested a man police believe is linked to a chase Tuesday morning as well as an early Monday morning smash-and-grab robbery. Chadwick McMillen was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night following the standoff at the James...
KFDM-TV
Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles
BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
Comments / 0