“Llamas and Lumber” Being Digitally Immersed at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications Changed My Perception of Journalism Schools

WKTV
Interim principal appointed at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A new interim principal was appointed recently at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica. Richard F. Ambruso will serve as principal through June 2024. Ambruso started his career at Notre Dame in 1978 when he worked as a teacher and varsity coach. Throughout his career, Ambruso has also provided services in parochial, institutional, public, nonprofit and private educational consulting. He was also an adjunct professor at SUNY Oswego.
Cover Story – Dr. Kathryn Anderson: From Minnesota to Thailand to Syracuse, new health commissioner focused on improving public health
Dr. Kathryn Anderson began her role as the county health commissioner in early November 2022, succeeding Dr. Indu Gupta who served the Onondaga county for more than seven years. The role is one Dr. Anderson is immensely passionate about but not one she expected taking when moving her family to Syracuse in 2019.
Upstate New York’s Top 25 Most Popular Jobs And What They Pay
Job options are on the rise in Utica, Rome, Central New York, and the Mohawk Valley. What are the most popular jobs? With that, what is the pay?. New York State is divided into 62 counties (five of which are boroughs of New York City). Within these counties are 62 cities (including New York City), 933 towns, 533 villages and 690 school districts. That means there's a lot of people, and a lot of job opportunities.
New CEO of Carrols Restaurant Group, nation’s largest Burger King franchisee, dies
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Carrols Restaurant Group CEO and President Paulo Pena, 50, died unexpectedly on New Year’s Eve after leading the Syracuse-based Burger King franchisee for the last nine months. The company said Tuesday that Pena died at a hospital but gave no other details. Pena was appointed to...
bodyshopbusiness.com
Kaeser Opens Factory-Direct Facility in Upstate NY
Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced it is opening locations in Syracuse and Buffalo to support customers in the central and upstate regions of New York. Kaeser’s factory-direct facilities in Syracuse and Buffalo will serve customers in central and upstate New York with sales, service, parts, engineering and maintenance. “We are...
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
wxhc.com
City of Cortland to Make January 14th a Day to Honor Dan McNeil
The City of Cortland Common Council meets tonight, January 3rd, at 6pm at City Hall in the City of Cortland. One of the items on the agenda is to declare January 14th, 2023, a day to honor Dan McNeil in the City of Cortland. The honor is to recognize McNeils...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Solar Alliance completes 1st solar projects in New York
Solar Alliance Energy, a commercial and utility solar contractor, has completed the construction and reached operations on its first two solar projects in New York. VC1, a 298-kW project located in Cazenovia, and US1, a 389-kW project in Union Springs, have both received permission to operate and are now generating clean, renewable electricity under long-term power purchase agreements with the local communities.
Oswego County Today Alumna Gives Birth To First Baby Of 2023 – Evelyn Frances Bradshaw
OSWEGO – Oswego County Today is pleased to announce the birth of Evelyn Frances Bradshaw; the first baby born into the 2023 new year at Oswego Health by our very own former Editor-in Chief Kassadee (Paulo) Bradshaw and her husband Paul. Little Evelyn made her big appearance at 9:10...
CMC welcomes New Year’s Day baby for first birth of 2023
ITHACA, N.Y.—Just under seven hours into the New Year, Cayuga Medical Center saw its first birth in Ithaca of 2023. Gemma Elizabeth Anderson was born at 6:44 a.m. on Jan. 1, to Julie Smith and Joshua Anderson, both of Ithaca. Gemma is their first baby, born 7 lbs. and 2 ounces.
iheart.com
Happy New Year from WSYR Radio and Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!
It's a new year in Central New York. As we start 2023, all of us at NewsRadio 570 WSYR would like to wish you health and happiness! We hope that you continue to trust us for news and information on "Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!"
WKTV
Winners announced for Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority's recycling challenge
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority held its sixth Plastic Film Recycling Challenge for schools this past fall, to educate students on how to recycle the material. 16 schools within Oneida and Herkimer Counties took part in the challenge. They had five weeks to collect plastic film to...
Breeze Airways is offering Syracuse flyers airfare as low as $44
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new low-fare airline is offering Syracuse travelers flights from Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa for as low as $44 one way. Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is a “Seriously Nice™” low-fare airline that is promoting three popular destinations that Syracuse residents can check off from their 2023 […]
localsyr.com
Cayuga County offering home lead check
CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the month of January, the Cayuga County Health Department Lead Poisoning Prevention Program will offer no-cost home assessments to the residents of Cayuga County. This applies to those live in houses, apartments and mobile homes. According to the Cayuga County Health Department, any...
syracuse.com
Central NY town nixes $100 million project that called for 278 apartments, townhomes
Cicero, NY – The Cicero Town Board has voted against a zone change in a bustling part of the municipality, essentially blocking a project that included 278 apartments and townhomes. The Apex at Metro North was proposed for 32 acres behind EchoPark Automotive, near Wegmans and Walmart on Brewerton...
A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — On a sunny Sunday morning last January, Raouf Muharram was on the phone with his wife in Egypt and told her he would speak to her again soon before hanging up. Fifteen minutes later, Muharram, 32, was dead. When his wife of nine years tried to...
cnycentral.com
Meet the first babies born in CNY this year
Syracuse, New York — Meet the first babies born in Central New York this year. Cataleya Richardson was born at Upstate Community Hospital at 12:17 in the morning. Parents Cassaundra Richardson and Twila Brantley welcomed the 7 pounds, 19 inches baby girl. Nurses and doctors met the couple in...
cortlandvoice.com
In Case You Missed It: New Year, New Garbage System (Information Included)
The new trash and recycling service, with Blue Moose Sanitation, Inc. as the provider, began this week in the city of Cortland. City mayor Scott Steve created a page on the city’s website that provides frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the new service. A rundown of the FAQs page, with answers attached to each question, can be accessed at the top of the city’s website.
ithaca.com
An Eviction Before the Holidays
On December 19, just six days before Christmas Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland County sent the Tompkins County Sheriff's Department to evict the residents of 417 S. Aurora Street. Ithaca residents Kathy Majors and Jim Lukasavage have called the property on the slopes of South Hill their home...
WKTV
First New Year's baby born at Rome Health on Jan. 3
ROME, N.Y. – The first New Year’s baby born at Rome Health made her debut on Jan. 3. Paisleigh Green Hart was born Tuesday at 3:47 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. She is the daughter of Jason and Kaitlyn Hart, of Rome.
