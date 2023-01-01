ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“Llamas and Lumber” Being Digitally Immersed at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications Changed My Perception of Journalism Schools

By Urban CNY News
urbancny.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WKTV

Interim principal appointed at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A new interim principal was appointed recently at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica. Richard F. Ambruso will serve as principal through June 2024. Ambruso started his career at Notre Dame in 1978 when he worked as a teacher and varsity coach. Throughout his career, Ambruso has also provided services in parochial, institutional, public, nonprofit and private educational consulting. He was also an adjunct professor at SUNY Oswego.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse Woman Magazine

Cover Story – Dr. Kathryn Anderson: From Minnesota to Thailand to Syracuse, new health commissioner focused on improving public health

Dr. Kathryn Anderson began her role as the county health commissioner in early November 2022, succeeding Dr. Indu Gupta who served the Onondaga county for more than seven years. The role is one Dr. Anderson is immensely passionate about but not one she expected taking when moving her family to Syracuse in 2019.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Upstate New York’s Top 25 Most Popular Jobs And What They Pay

Job options are on the rise in Utica, Rome, Central New York, and the Mohawk Valley. What are the most popular jobs? With that, what is the pay?. New York State is divided into 62 counties (five of which are boroughs of New York City). Within these counties are 62 cities (including New York City), 933 towns, 533 villages and 690 school districts. That means there's a lot of people, and a lot of job opportunities.
UTICA, NY
bodyshopbusiness.com

Kaeser Opens Factory-Direct Facility in Upstate NY

Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced it is opening locations in Syracuse and Buffalo to support customers in the central and upstate regions of New York. Kaeser’s factory-direct facilities in Syracuse and Buffalo will serve customers in central and upstate New York with sales, service, parts, engineering and maintenance. “We are...
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
solarpowerworldonline.com

Solar Alliance completes 1st solar projects in New York

Solar Alliance Energy, a commercial and utility solar contractor, has completed the construction and reached operations on its first two solar projects in New York. VC1, a 298-kW project located in Cazenovia, and US1, a 389-kW project in Union Springs, have both received permission to operate and are now generating clean, renewable electricity under long-term power purchase agreements with the local communities.
UNION SPRINGS, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Breeze Airways is offering Syracuse flyers airfare as low as $44

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new low-fare airline is offering Syracuse travelers flights from Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa for as low as $44 one way. Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is a “Seriously Nice™” low-fare airline that is promoting three popular destinations that Syracuse residents can check off from their 2023 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Cayuga County offering home lead check

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the month of January, the Cayuga County Health Department Lead Poisoning Prevention Program will offer no-cost home assessments to the residents of Cayuga County. This applies to those live in houses, apartments and mobile homes. According to the Cayuga County Health Department, any...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Meet the first babies born in CNY this year

Syracuse, New York — Meet the first babies born in Central New York this year. Cataleya Richardson was born at Upstate Community Hospital at 12:17 in the morning. Parents Cassaundra Richardson and Twila Brantley welcomed the 7 pounds, 19 inches baby girl. Nurses and doctors met the couple in...
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

In Case You Missed It: New Year, New Garbage System (Information Included)

The new trash and recycling service, with Blue Moose Sanitation, Inc. as the provider, began this week in the city of Cortland. City mayor Scott Steve created a page on the city’s website that provides frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the new service. A rundown of the FAQs page, with answers attached to each question, can be accessed at the top of the city’s website.
CORTLAND, NY
ithaca.com

An Eviction Before the Holidays

On December 19, just six days before Christmas Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland County sent the Tompkins County Sheriff's Department to evict the residents of 417 S. Aurora Street. Ithaca residents Kathy Majors and Jim Lukasavage have called the property on the slopes of South Hill their home...
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

First New Year's baby born at Rome Health on Jan. 3

ROME, N.Y. – The first New Year’s baby born at Rome Health made her debut on Jan. 3. Paisleigh Green Hart was born Tuesday at 3:47 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. She is the daughter of Jason and Kaitlyn Hart, of Rome.
ROME, NY

