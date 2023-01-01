Read full article on original website
Day three of the investigation into Garvin Street warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents saw black smoke again Monday afternoon after a flare up fire at the warehouse fire in Evansville. On Saturday, a fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse on North Garvin Street, burning an estimated 260,000 square feet. [Previous: Massive fire breaks out on N. Garvin...
Basement fire under investigation in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials are investigating a fire that happened overnight in Henderson. Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the Henderson Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Clay Street for a report of a structure fire. Firefighters believed the fire was coming from the home’s basement. “The first unit on the scene confirmed […]
Madisonville Burger King struck by lightning catches fire
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant. According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke. More than thirty […]
EPD: Three-car crash on Burkhardt Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A three-car crash on Burkhardt Road sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. Officials say the call came in just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Burkhardt. Evansville Police say one car rear ended another which caused that car to rear end...
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
ATF National Response Team to support warehouse fire investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team (NRT) joined the investigation into the fire at the North Garvin Street warehouse. Officials say the team will arrive and receive a team briefing Tuesday, and will begin the on-scene investigation Wednesday. The NRT was most recently deployed to […]
Man shot on North Third Avenue identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man found dead after an incident on North Third Avenue has been identified as Todd Keith Roll, 49, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating a homicide in the 4200 block on North Third Avenue on January 1. Officials say Roll was found […]
At least three shots fired cases reported in Evansville right at new year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several cases of shots fired were reported just after we rang in the new year in Evansville. Police say a parked car was hit in the 900 block of Main Street. They say the windshield was damaged, and a stray bullet was found on top of...
More details released about shooting near Showplace Cinemas
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – We’re getting more information on the deadly shooting that occurred behind Showplace Cinemas on the north side early Sunday morning. The suspect, Brandon Schaefer, told police he had thought about killing someone for a long time, but had never acted on it. That was according to an affidavit released by the […]
Crews called to crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident with injuries in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on Weinbach under the Lloyd. Police say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two cars were towed from the scene.
Evansville Police asking for help to identify laundry room burglar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is hoping you can help them identify a suspect in a burglary. Evansville Police say a man entered the laundry room of an apartment complex, damaged several laundry machines and stole more than $300 worth of coins. Officials say he stole a...
Evansville Murderer Surrenders to Police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Police say they have arrested a murderer after he surrendered himself to police Sunday. Around 1:00 in the morning, Evansville police were called by Brandon Schaefer saying that he killed someone and gave the location of the body. Another person, who had contact with Schaefer,...
Coroner identifies 49-year-old man as victim in Evansville murder
The victim of a New Year's Day murder in Evansville has been identified. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Monday that the man who was killed was 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll of Evansville. Roll's body was found in a creek behind the Showplace Cinema theater off of First Avenue after...
White County deputies warn NOT to drive Monday night
WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The White County Sheriff’s Department has put out a PSA for anyone driving Monday night or the next day. Deputies gave the warning out on social media, mentioning that weather conditions in the area could make driving dangerous. “Dense fog, heavy rains and localized flooding will make driving hazardous this […]
