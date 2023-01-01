Happy New Year, everyone. I hope you enjoyed the holidays and got to spend time with loved ones, and I wish you nothing but the best for the coming year. I had a fun, but hectic, holiday season, and I’m glad to be done with it. The disruption of schedules plays havoc on work here at the paper, and I’m not even entirely sure what day it is as I write this. Though I know it’s 2023.

4 HOURS AGO