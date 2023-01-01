ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

Sacramento 117, Utah 115

SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-13 2-2 19, Murray 6-12 1-1 16, Sabonis 8-13 5-5 21, Fox 15-22 6-8 37, Huerter 6-12 2-2 16, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Monk 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 46-86 16-18 117.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117

BOSTON (117) Brown 11-18 5-9 29, Tatum 9-17 7-7 27, Horford 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 3-6 1-2 7, White 2-8 3-3 8, G.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 4-12 8-8 17, Pritchard 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WVNews

Pittsburgh 68, No. 11 Virginia 65

VIRGINIA (10-3) Gardner 2-7 0-0 4, Shedrick 4-5 2-2 10, Beekman 4-9 1-1 12, Clark 7-12 1-1 17, Franklin 6-12 0-0 14, McKneely 2-5 0-0 6, Vander Plas 1-4 0-0 2, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 4-4 65.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Milwaukee 123, Washington 113

WASHINGTON (113) Kuzma 10-28 0-0 20, Porzingis 7-13 6-6 22, Gafford 4-7 3-4 11, Beal 3-7 2-2 8, Morris 3-9 1-1 8, Avdija 4-7 4-4 12, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 4-10 1-2 12, Kispert 5-9 0-0 12, Carey Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-0 2-2 2, Wright 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 42-97 21-23 113.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Syracuse 70, Louisville 69

SYRACUSE (10-5) Bell 3-4 0-0 8, Williams 0-3 3-4 3, Edwards 4-10 4-8 12, Girard 7-18 10-11 28, Mintz 7-15 2-2 16, Taylor 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Hima 0-0 0-0 0, Ajak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 19-25 70.
SYRACUSE, NY
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
WVNews

Kempe scores in 3rd, Kings end Stars' winning streak at 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat Dallas 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars’ four-game winning streak. “We got a good opportunity tonight, and it bounced the right way,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Kansas St. 116, No. 6 Texas 103

KANSAS ST. (13-1) Johnson 10-16 7-7 28, Tomlin 4-7 2-3 11, Iyiola 4-5 2-2 10, Carter 6-9 2-3 17, Nowell 9-15 12-12 36, Sills 2-3 2-2 8, Massoud 0-4 4-4 4, Greene 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-60 31-33 116.
KANSAS STATE
WVNews

Preston defeats Trinity, 53-36, on Make-A-Swish Night

KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights and the Trinity Christian Warriors met on Monday evening for a high school girls’ basketball contest that served as a reminder to what’s truly important. On what was designated as Make-A-Swish Night, the Preston Knights defeated the Warriors, 53-36, capping off an...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Winter Classic was two days of good basketball

Happy New Year, everyone. I hope you enjoyed the holidays and got to spend time with loved ones, and I wish you nothing but the best for the coming year. I had a fun, but hectic, holiday season, and I’m glad to be done with it. The disruption of schedules plays havoc on work here at the paper, and I’m not even entirely sure what day it is as I write this. Though I know it’s 2023.

