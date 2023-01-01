Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Sets Disney+ Release Date
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Explore Wakanda from your living room starting next month. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is arriving on Disney+ on Feb. 1. The hit Marvel sequel takes place following the death of Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa with the people of Wakanda — especially Queen Ramonda (Bassett), Princess Shuri (Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and M’Baku (Winston Duke) — grieving the loss and searching for a way for their kingdom to endure. Ahead of the premiere, the “Wakanda Forever” cast members paid tribute to...
Hugh Jackman urges the academy not to nominate Ryan Reynolds for 'Spirited' song
Hugh Jackman posted a funny video asking the academy not to nominate "Good Afternoon," a song from the Ryan Reynolds' Christmas musical "Spirited", for an Oscar.
WATCH: Historical KRTV Interview With Young Clint Eastwood
WATCH: Historical KRTV Interview With Young Clint Eastwood historical people ...
Comments / 0