Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
To Avoid Rear-Ending Vehicle, Florida Cop Reportedly Almost Runs Family Over. Was The Car More Important?Chibuzo NwachukuCoral Springs, FL
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HialeahTed RiversHialeah, FL
Alex Katz at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
CBS4 Exclusive: Victim speaks out as police search for credit card thieves
SOUTH MIAMI - A victim is speaking out as South Miami Police are releasing new surveillance video of a man and woman they say are credit card thieves who have struck before.They also say there are some important lessons to be learned after this troubling case. Police say the surveillance video shows the man using a stolen credit card at a Hotel and his female accomplice driving a UHAUL truck at a Doral restaurant. South Miami Police Sergeant Fernando Bosch tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the crime happened between 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the night of November 11th after...
Locked door prevents South Florida shoplifting attempt
A man's attempt to shoplift hundreds of dollars worth of clothing from a South Florida store was thwarted by a locked door.
Woman found dead in West Delray apartment during welfare check
A welfare check at a West Delray apartment led deputies to find the body of a woman who they believe was murdered. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to an apartment in the 5600 block of Nespa Way west of Delray Beach, Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email Tuesday. Using a master key, deputies entered the apartment and ...
cw34.com
Fraud Arrest: Violinist busted for lying about sick kid, collected thousands in donations
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man, accused of playing a violin to collect donations to help his sick child, but had tens of thousands of dollars in the bank. Giovani Radu is facing a long list of charges...
WSVN-TV
14-year-old arrested days after shooting at Deerfield Beach park; victim’s family says teen has died
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been arrested in the shooting of a teen at a Deerfield Beach park, and the victim’s family has said their loved one has died after days in the hospital. The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they arrested the 14-year-old two days...
Man with 17 stolen credit cards arrested on drug-related charges
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Broward County man was arrested on drug-related charges after MDMA, drug paraphernalia and 17 stolen credit cards were found in his possession. James Smith, 48, was stopped by Charlotte County deputies on New Year’s Day for an illegal window tint he had on his 2009 Dodge Charger, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
WSVN-TV
15-year-old who was shot in Fort Lauderdale dies at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman triggered a teen tragedy. Now, the search is on for the shooter. The shooting happened Monday at around 4:15 p.m. after Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene at Northwest 12th Street and 11th Avenue. Witnesses in the area told 7News they heard...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot during dispute in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the Venezia Lakes gated community in the area of Southwest 132nd Avenue and 136th Terrace. According to Miami-Dade police, a dispute occurred between two men, at which...
VIDEO: Man tries shoplifting from Florida store, ends up stuck at locked door
A Florida shoplifter encountered an unexpected obstacle after getting stuck at a locked door, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
cw34.com
Armed robbery in Boca Raton, police looking for people responsible
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were victims of an armed robbery in Boca Raton. On Dec. 31, around 3:10 p.m., two victims pulled up to the drive-thru ATM at Truist Bank on 701 N. Federal Hwy. After the driver pulled in, the female passenger got out and...
cw34.com
Homicide investigation underway after PBSO discovers body inside apartment
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A homicide investigation is now underway after sheriff's deputies made a grim discovering during a welfare check on Monday in unincorporated Delray Beach. Around 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 2, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office went to an apartment on Nepsa Way....
NBC Miami
Man High on Marijuana During Fatal 2020 Crash in Lauderhill Arrested: Police
A man who was allegedly high on marijuana during a Thanksgiving 2020 crash that killed another driver in Lauderhill has been arrested, authorities said. Elijah Richard Kamer, 24, was arrested Saturday on charges including DUI manslaughter, DUI with property damage and reckless driving, jail records showed. The crash happened around...
WOMAN BLOCKED, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT EAST BOCA RATON ATM
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Truist Bank ATM in East Boca Raton. The robbery happened on Saturday. The Boca Raton Police Department issued this advisory late Sunday afternoon: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 3:10 […]
Police: Men block exit at bank ATM in Boca, rob two at gunpoint
BOCA RATON — Two armed men in an SUV blocked the exit at a bank's drive-thru ATM on Saturday afternoon, then robbed a man and woman at gunpoint, police said Sunday. The man and woman pulled up to the drive-thru ATM at Truist Bank on 701 N. Federal Highway shortly after 3 p.m....
Hazardous Waste Disposal Available to Coral Springs Residents on January 7-8
The City of Coral Springs will hold its monthly hazardous waste drop-off event from January 7-8 at the Waste Transfer Station located at 12600 Wiles Road. The event will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, and from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 8. Items that will be accepted include paint, fluorescent light bulbs, and electronic equipment.
Florida man gets $25K Rolex, credit card stolen while drinking with women, deputies say
Detectives in Broward County said they were looking for two women who were suspected of stealing from a man while he slept.
mymix1041.com
‘Impatient thief’ in Florida fumbles clothing heist, kicks store door and pushes employee | Source: Fox News
A thief was caught on surveillance video taking out his anger on a locked door at a Florida clothing store after he fumbled a robbery. Now, Florida authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the “impatient thief” that made off with hundreds of dollars worth of clothing.
Broward 911 system: Contract between BSO, county expires
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County's 911 system has hit yet another hurdle, the contract between the sheriff's office and the county has expired and it's unclear what happens next. For years residents have had issues getting those emergency calls answered. Just last year, a home in Hollywood went up in flames and neighbors say their calls wouldn't go through. The conditions were so dire, someone got into their own car and drove to the fire station to get help. Steve Geller, Broward County Commissioner, says the 911 system is working as it should. Residents say it's not, but Geller says residents are inflating...
Click10.com
Hialeah man arrested for stealing over $800 in pharmacy items, authorities say
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Hialeah man was arrested Friday after he attempted to leave an Upper Keys pharmacy without paying for more than $800 worth of items, authorities said. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies were called to the CVS pharmacy in Key Largo...
NBC Miami
Woman in Maserati Shot by Gunman in Another Car on I-95 in Miami-Dade
A woman was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times by someone in another car on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade early Sunday, authorities said. The woman was driving a white Maserati northbound on I-95 near Northwest 119th Street when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.
Talk Media
Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.https://coralspringstalk.com
Comments / 0