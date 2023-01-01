ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Victim speaks out as police search for credit card thieves

SOUTH MIAMI - A victim is speaking out as South Miami Police are releasing new surveillance video of a man and woman they say are credit card thieves who have struck before.They also say there are some important lessons to be learned after this troubling case. Police say the surveillance video shows the man using a stolen credit card at a Hotel and his female accomplice driving a UHAUL truck at a Doral restaurant. South Miami Police Sergeant Fernando Bosch tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the crime happened between 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the night of November 11th after...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman found dead in West Delray apartment during welfare check

A welfare check at a West Delray apartment led deputies to find the body of a woman who they believe was murdered. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to an apartment in the 5600 block of Nespa Way west of Delray Beach, Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email Tuesday. Using a master key, deputies entered the apartment and ...
Click10.com

Police: Man shot during dispute in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the Venezia Lakes gated community in the area of Southwest 132nd Avenue and 136th Terrace. According to Miami-Dade police, a dispute occurred between two men, at which...
NBC Miami

Man High on Marijuana During Fatal 2020 Crash in Lauderhill Arrested: Police

A man who was allegedly high on marijuana during a Thanksgiving 2020 crash that killed another driver in Lauderhill has been arrested, authorities said. Elijah Richard Kamer, 24, was arrested Saturday on charges including DUI manslaughter, DUI with property damage and reckless driving, jail records showed. The crash happened around...
BOCANEWSNOW

WOMAN BLOCKED, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT EAST BOCA RATON ATM

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Truist Bank ATM in East Boca Raton. The robbery happened on Saturday. The Boca Raton Police Department issued this advisory late Sunday afternoon: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 3:10 […]
Talk Media

Hazardous Waste Disposal Available to Coral Springs Residents on January 7-8

The City of Coral Springs will hold its monthly hazardous waste drop-off event from January 7-8 at the Waste Transfer Station located at 12600 Wiles Road. The event will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, and from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 8. Items that will be accepted include paint, fluorescent light bulbs, and electronic equipment.
CBS Miami

Broward 911 system: Contract between BSO, county expires

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County's 911 system has hit yet another hurdle, the contract between the sheriff's office and the county has expired and it's unclear what happens next. For years residents have had issues getting those emergency calls answered. Just last year, a home in Hollywood went up in flames and neighbors say their calls wouldn't go through. The conditions were so dire, someone got into their own car and drove to the fire station to get help. Steve Geller, Broward County Commissioner, says the 911 system is working as it should. Residents say it's not, but Geller says residents are inflating...
NBC Miami

Woman in Maserati Shot by Gunman in Another Car on I-95 in Miami-Dade

A woman was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times by someone in another car on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade early Sunday, authorities said. The woman was driving a white Maserati northbound on I-95 near Northwest 119th Street when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.
Talk Media

Talk Media

