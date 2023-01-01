ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

TCU vs. Georgia: Max Duggan speaks on history with Stetson Bennett, Kirby Smart

This has already been a breakthrough and historic season for TCU football. The Horned Frogs knocked off Michigan in epic fashion in the College Football Playoff semifinal and now are set to face Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs for a shot at the program's first national title since 1938. In quarterback Max Duggan’s press conference on Tuesday, the star quarterback paid tribute to the great Horned Frogs teams of the past.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Nebraska

Michigan State basketball came into the new year like it was shot out of a cannon, playing one of its finest halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's mauling of Nebraska. The Spartans blended pace with patience offensively, whipping the ball around the perimeter to get a series of clean looks. They shot 50% and had 13 assists on 17 baskets over the first half. Defensively, MSU had five steals and held Nebraska to 27.6% from the field, including 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy