kotatv.com
There’s a new sheriff in Pennington County
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday morning, Pennington County officially swore in a new sheriff. Brian Mueller was sworn in along with the rest of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. During the ceremony, Mueller hinted at not making a lot of changes to the system already in place but rather working with the resources available to build off of what’s already there. He says the current system in place is “strong” and doesn’t need much work.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Cynthia Rousseau Fischer found safe
EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. — The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s help in locating Cynthia Rousseau Fischer. Cynthia is a Native American female, and her last confirmed location was the VA Ft. Meade Hospital in Sturgis, South Dakota on Wednesday, Dec. 28. She drives...
KELOLAND TV
Homeless facilities in Rapid City are busy as winter weather continues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Western South Dakota has seen a lot of snow over the last couple weeks. And for people without homes, cold temperatures and winter weather could mean life or death. Wintertime for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission is normally a busy time of year. But with...
newscenter1.tv
8 New Year’s resolutions to keep your home safe from fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Improper heating is a major cause of residential fires this time of year. Here is what you can do to keep your home safe, according to Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey:. Keep your outdoor vents clean. Blocked vents can cause a dangerous build-up of...
sdpb.org
Local humane societies are full
A multitude of factors are straining humane societies in the Black Hills. Some of the causes are issues that helped define 2022—the pandemic, housing and inflation. Two-month-old Australian shepherds Dylan and Bindi sit behind a crate in the Humane Society of the Black Hills. The puppy pair is part of an increasing number of dogs at the Rapid City shelter.
Black Hills Pioneer
Pat West sworn in as Meade County sheriff
STURGIS – Pat West, the Meade County sheriff elect was sworn in by Judge Heidi Linngren in the commissioners room with a standing room only crowd on Friday in Sturgis. “I am extremely humbled to be here, and I was really overwhelmed at the amount of people here,” said West. “I have a lot of friends that I have worked with in law enforcement and having them here, brought back great memories and a lot of the things that I like about law enforcement and the camaraderie. Being a part of this swearing in ceremony makes me look forward to having that camaraderie with the sheriffs office employees, there are a lot of great people working there and I look forward to working with them.”
KEVN
Rapid City's annual Downtown Restaurant Week is almost here
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. BHSU unveils a new five-year plan. City leaders plan for downtown economic development project. Updated: 9 hours ago. The bridge between downtown Rapid City and South Dakota Mines has been in the...
newscenter1.tv
“Where there’s smoke…” Rapid City Fire Department burns slash piles in Skyline Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Expect to see smoke over Rapid City’s Skyline Drive this week. The Rapid City Fire Department is taking advantage of the fresh snow and burning slash piles as a part of their Wildfire Mitigation Program. The piles are Ponderosa pine killed by the pine...
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
newscenter1.tv
Applicants for Community Investment Committee needed
The Community Investment Committee makes recommendations to the Rapid City Common Council on the annual Community Development Block Grant subgrantee selections, and the annual selection of non-profit grantee recipients of the General Fund allocation made for that purpose. Citizens who are interested in applying are encouraged to submit a Citizen...
Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023
Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators. The centers in Rapid City, Yankton and Watertown will help locals avoid trips to the state-run Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, the only […] The post Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
newscenter1.tv
Water main break affecting 15 Rapid City residences
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A water main break in the area of West Rapid Street and 32nd Street in Rapid City affected 15 residences Tuesday morning. City utility crews responded to the break, and repairs are expected to be done sometime this afternoon. There are no traffic impacts, but...
newscenter1.tv
2023 to start with some winter weather, but what about the rest of the week?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the first week of 2023. Temperatures will rise gradually throughout the week. We should see 40’s again by the weekend!. Will we get any precipitation?. 2023 is starting off with...
kotatv.com
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person is dead and a driver is arrested for vehicular homicide following an early morning rollover crash Saturday on East North Street, Rapid City. Police arrested 20-yearold Nicholas Herman of Custer. As well as vehicular homicide, Herman is charged with two counts of vehicular battery, minor consuming, reckless driving and driving under the influence.
newscenter1.tv
Sink your teeth into the delicious food at Maple Street BBQ
“If you can’t see the pit, it’s not legit,” says John Miller, owner and Pit Master at Maple Street BBQ located at Uptown Rapid in Rapid City. With a big opening into the restaurant in the food court, Maple Street BBQ is hard to miss. What is...
newscenter1.tv
ACTS announces “A Chorus Line” as next production presented at Rapid City Central High School
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Advocates for Creative Theatre Students (ACTS) has announced that the Tony Award winning musical “A Chorus Line” is going to be their next production. The performance will be held at the Rapid City Central High Performing Arts Theatre from January 5-7 at...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills State University unveils five-year university strategic plan
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Black Hills State University announced Tuesday the new five-year university strategic plan entitled “Climbing New Peaks” that marks the culmination of the past year of work for BHSU that included town halls, listening sessions, planning meetings and several drafts of the plan. The strategic...
KELOLAND TV
20-year-old arrested after fatal rollover crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a fatal rollover crash near East North Street this weekend. According to the department, the early morning crash sent two occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say alcohol has been determined to be a factor in...
newscenter1.tv
Wobbly Bobby: Offering drinks and games for a fun night
Nestled in downtown Rapid City, Wobbly Bobby is a pub for everyone to come together. With 48 different types of beer on draft, including a lot of local favorites, the drink menu features an excellent selection of whiskey, scotch, bourbons and a specialized cocktail menu. Take a look at what...
