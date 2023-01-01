ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season

The following are the NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research. Please note that the scenarios below exclude ones involving ties. Explore NFL.com's 2022 Playoff Picture for a complete overview of the NFC field, including the most updated standings and seeding. Teams...
SB Nation

NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands

L.A. Chargers (10-6)* Baltimore Ravens (10-6)* New England Patriots (8-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) New England Patriots (7) vs. Buffalo Bills (2) Baltimore Ravens (6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3) L.A. Chargers (5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4) NFC. First round bye: Philadelphia Eagles. Seattle Seahawks (7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2) New...
NBC Sports

2022 NFL playoff picture, updates Week 17: Steve Kornacki breaks down odds and standings for AFC, NFC postseason teams

It’s the penultimate week of the 2022 NFL regular season and several playoff berths are already locked up, including for the Bills, Chiefs, Eagles and Vikings. But there’s also plenty we still don’t know and lots of action still to come in Week 17 and Week 18. Who will emerge with the top seeds in the AFC and NFC? Who will secure the crowded wild card spots in the seven-team playoff picture on both sides of the equation?
Yardbarker

Chiefs can help 49ers enter the record books in Week 18

Apparently, playing the San Francisco 49ers takes a toll on an opponent. NFL teams are 0-14 in the week immediately following a game against head coach Kyle Shanahan's squad and coordinator DeMeco Ryans' top-ranked defense. What about the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Tennessee Titans in overtime after beating...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

NFL playoff tiebreakers, explained: How standings are determined for AFC and NFC divisional, wild card ties

In a 17-game season, it's a near certainty that teams are going to have the same records. That's just the way things fall in the NFL. Whether it's within the division or in the conference wild cards, the NFL has to have a means to break ties without playing an extra game. Baseball could do the now-defunct Game 163, but NFL teams playing an 18th win-and-get-in game is a non-starter given the preparation and rest that is so essential to a game with the physicality of football.
Big Cat Country

Monday Night Football: Bills slight favorites over Bengals

The NFL rolls right along into Monday Night Football with an AFC clash that could lead to a potential change in who has the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NFL playoff race. The Buffalo Bills hit the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium where a win would move them back into the No. 1 spot, where as a win for the Bengals would put them in position to lock up the No. 1 spot with some help in the final week of the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Bengals president Mike Brown issues statement

“First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time — what we can do is support one another. “Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Big Cat Country

2023 NFL odds: Jaguars favorites in regular season finale

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, rifling off their fourth win in a row last week in a 31-3 beatdown of the Houston Texans and now head back home for their regular season finale to face the hated Tennessee Titans in an AFC South winner-take-all showdown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
chatsports.com

The 49ers and Eagles will play at the same time in Week 18

Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, National Football League (NFL), Green Bay Packers. The NFL released the entire Week 18 schedule Monday afternoon. The #1 seed in the NFC will be decided during the afternoon slate. The 49ers will host the Arizona Cardinals at 1:25 PM PT. At the same time, the Eagles will host the New York Giants, and the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Washington to face the Commanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

