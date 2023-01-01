Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL
NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season
The following are the NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research. Please note that the scenarios below exclude ones involving ties. Explore NFL.com's 2022 Playoff Picture for a complete overview of the NFC field, including the most updated standings and seeding. Teams...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
SB Nation
NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands
L.A. Chargers (10-6)* Baltimore Ravens (10-6)* New England Patriots (8-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) New England Patriots (7) vs. Buffalo Bills (2) Baltimore Ravens (6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3) L.A. Chargers (5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4) NFC. First round bye: Philadelphia Eagles. Seattle Seahawks (7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2) New...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Brock Purdy skyrockets into top 5 as 2023 begins
With 2023 now here, the 2022 NFL season is officially winding down. Only one week of regular season remains, and we have a clear picture on who the true contenders are. A common theme this season has been the emergence of rookie players, and some have already established themselves as stars in the league. Below, we’ll do some NFL Rookie Power Rankings.
NBC Sports
2022 NFL playoff picture, updates Week 17: Steve Kornacki breaks down odds and standings for AFC, NFC postseason teams
It’s the penultimate week of the 2022 NFL regular season and several playoff berths are already locked up, including for the Bills, Chiefs, Eagles and Vikings. But there’s also plenty we still don’t know and lots of action still to come in Week 17 and Week 18. Who will emerge with the top seeds in the AFC and NFC? Who will secure the crowded wild card spots in the seven-team playoff picture on both sides of the equation?
NBC Sports
Some Bills players will stay in Cincinnati, others planned to return to Buffalo
During an early Tuesday morning conference call regarding the situation that resulted in the postponement of Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Bengals, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent was asked whether the Bills planned to return to Buffalo or remain in Cincinnati. Vincent said...
NFL speaks on Hamlin, game safety at press conference
The conference comes two days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengels game.
Yardbarker
Chiefs can help 49ers enter the record books in Week 18
Apparently, playing the San Francisco 49ers takes a toll on an opponent. NFL teams are 0-14 in the week immediately following a game against head coach Kyle Shanahan's squad and coordinator DeMeco Ryans' top-ranked defense. What about the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Tennessee Titans in overtime after beating...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Chiefs, 49ers overtake Eagles, Bills as new 1-2; Packers, Steelers, Patriots cling to life for Week 18
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
Kayvon Thibodeaux fires back at Jeff Saturday's criticism of snow angel celebration
Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux made it clear that he wasn’t putting any stock in Jeff Saturday’s criticism of his snow angel celebration while Nick Foles was hurt.
Sporting News
NFL playoff tiebreakers, explained: How standings are determined for AFC and NFC divisional, wild card ties
In a 17-game season, it's a near certainty that teams are going to have the same records. That's just the way things fall in the NFL. Whether it's within the division or in the conference wild cards, the NFL has to have a means to break ties without playing an extra game. Baseball could do the now-defunct Game 163, but NFL teams playing an 18th win-and-get-in game is a non-starter given the preparation and rest that is so essential to a game with the physicality of football.
Look: Official Week 18 NFL Schedule, Game Times Have Been Released
As hard as it is to believe, the last week of the 2022-2023 NFL regular season is finally upon us. With several crucial matchups set to take place this weekend, the NFL has altered their Week 18 schedule to heighten the drama for fans of teams vying for the playoffs. Here is the updated ...
NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Green Bay Packers climb, New York Jets crash
Who is the No. 1 team in the NFL? It’s more challenging to choose just one after a chaotic Week
Big Cat Country
Monday Night Football: Bills slight favorites over Bengals
The NFL rolls right along into Monday Night Football with an AFC clash that could lead to a potential change in who has the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NFL playoff race. The Buffalo Bills hit the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium where a win would move them back into the No. 1 spot, where as a win for the Bengals would put them in position to lock up the No. 1 spot with some help in the final week of the season.
iheart.com
Bengals president Mike Brown issues statement
“First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time — what we can do is support one another. “Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a...
Big Cat Country
2023 NFL odds: Jaguars favorites in regular season finale
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, rifling off their fourth win in a row last week in a 31-3 beatdown of the Houston Texans and now head back home for their regular season finale to face the hated Tennessee Titans in an AFC South winner-take-all showdown.
chatsports.com
The 49ers and Eagles will play at the same time in Week 18
Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, National Football League (NFL), Green Bay Packers. The NFL released the entire Week 18 schedule Monday afternoon. The #1 seed in the NFC will be decided during the afternoon slate. The 49ers will host the Arizona Cardinals at 1:25 PM PT. At the same time, the Eagles will host the New York Giants, and the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Washington to face the Commanders.
