Burbank, CA

CBS LA

City bus crashes into Santa Monica building

A city bus crashed into the side of a Santa Monica building Monday afternoon. According to Big Blue Bus spokesperson Robert McCall, the crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Michigan Avenue. While the bus driver was taken to the hospital, no passengers required hospitalization. Riders were transferred to another bus and taken to their destination. A witness said that the bus was trying to avoid a crash and ended up swerving into a nearby Firestone tire business."It sounded like an earthquake," said store manager Alex Virula. "I looked out the window and it was almost like a movie. I just see a big blue bus coming along and I'm wondering where it was going to stop. Then I notice that it stopped right by our front door."The bus took down a tree and hit a parked vehicle that belonged to one of the Firestone employees. "As soon as I saw it, she hit my boss's truck," said witness Jesus Hernandez. "I thought it was an earthquake. It sounded like something hit very hard."Typically when school is in session, Virula said a food truck with high school students usually congregated near it is parked right where the bus crashed.
SANTA MONICA, CA
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to do in Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles may be the City of Angels, but it’s also the city of stars and one of the biggest entertainment capitals of the world. When you visit Los Angeles, you may just rub elbows with your favorite celebrity! Here you’ll enjoy unique dining options, explore gorgeous locations built for outdoor adventures, and step into the history of the many movie studios that call this city home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Cyberattackers hit the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles

Hackers carried out a cyberattack against the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, resulting in a disruption to the system. The LockBit ransomware group said it stole data on Dec. 31, and gave HACLA a deadline of Jan. 12 to pay an undisclosed ransom. Representatives from HACLA said they are working with law enforcement and forensics investigating the incident.HACLA is one of the nation's largest and oldest public housing authorities with an annual budget of more than $1 billion and providing housing to more than 19,000 L.A. City  families.This is the second major cyberattack on a local agency after the Los Angeles Unified School District was attacked in September.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Hand sanitizer-filled pallets catch on fire in DTLA

LOS ANGELES - Crews have contained a fire sparked by hand sanitizer at a downtown Los Angeles building Monday. The fire was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at the building located at 1130 E. 18th Street. "The product is ethanol hand sanitizer which is clean burning (no smoke). Class B...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sfvbj.com

Cleared for Takeoff: New Terminal Coming to Hollywood Burbank Airport

After experiencing some turbulence and a long delay, the Hollywood Burbank Airport is a major step closer to having a brand-new terminal, a project one official hailed as the most significant in the airport’s history. The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Commission, which governs the Hollywood Burbank Airport jointly owned by...
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Rose Float Judged Packaged and Heading to Pasadena

On New Year’s Day this year, Volunteers and Helpers put all hands on deck to get Burbank’s Entry into this year’s Rose Parade Turning The Corner. This year the Rose Parade will be on Monday, giving float volunteers an extra day to put the finishing touches on this year’s float. Judges showed up at 2:00 as planned, walked around with notebooks & clipboards, and were only given 5 minutes to do their final judging before the Parade.
BURBANK, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Six Fun Restaurants To Visit In Santa Clarita

As the new year begins you might find yourself wanting to try a new spot in Santa Clarita. Whether it be for the new year’s resolution of exploring new foods, keeping a diet or just expanding horizons, these restaurants in Santa Clarita can be your new favorite in 2023.   1) Salt Creek Polished destination with ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

