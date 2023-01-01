Read full article on original website
Welcome to EaHo, L.A.’s Newest “It” Neighborhood
There’s an east side zeitgeist afoot. But not in Silver Lake or Echo Park. Been there, ate and shopped that… The post Welcome to EaHo, L.A.’s Newest “It” Neighborhood appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
foxla.com
Heirs of Black couple sell Bruce’s Beach back to LA County for $20M
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. - In July 2021, a celebratory event overlooking the ocean took place as Los Angeles County officials returned the deed of Bruce’s Beach back to the heirs of a Black couple who fought to "right this wrong." Nearly a century ago, the pristine beachside property was...
What’s Filming This Week In Santa Clarita? – Jan. 2 – Jan. 8, 2023
Old favorites return to the Santa Clarita Valley for production this week, adding even more film credits to our community resume. Nestled within the 30-Mile Zone of Los Angeles’ film industry, the Santa Clarita Valley has been a hotbed of production since the silent film era. From small-screen staples such as “Star Trek” and “NCIS,” ...
Family to Sell Bruce's Beach Property Back to LA County for $20 Million
After a protracted legal process that led to the historic return of pristine Manhattan Beach coastal property to a Black family that had the land stripped away nearly a century ago, the family has decided to sell the parcel back to the county for $20 million, the county confirmed Tuesday.
One of the ‘Best Paellas in the World’ is Hiding In a Mariscos Restaurant In a Bell Gardens Strip Mall
Mariscos logic: If you possess enough sazón to make one of the best ceviches in Los Angeles, can you also make an incredible paella? If you are Natalie and Maria Curie, the mother-and-daughter team behind the two-decade-old mariscos restaurant in southeast Los Angeles, El Coraloense, the answer is hell’s yes.
LA Coroner: Death of Woman Hit by MTA Bus in La Crescenta Listed as Suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year's Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said.
City bus crashes into Santa Monica building
A city bus crashed into the side of a Santa Monica building Monday afternoon. According to Big Blue Bus spokesperson Robert McCall, the crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Michigan Avenue. While the bus driver was taken to the hospital, no passengers required hospitalization. Riders were transferred to another bus and taken to their destination. A witness said that the bus was trying to avoid a crash and ended up swerving into a nearby Firestone tire business."It sounded like an earthquake," said store manager Alex Virula. "I looked out the window and it was almost like a movie. I just see a big blue bus coming along and I'm wondering where it was going to stop. Then I notice that it stopped right by our front door."The bus took down a tree and hit a parked vehicle that belonged to one of the Firestone employees. "As soon as I saw it, she hit my boss's truck," said witness Jesus Hernandez. "I thought it was an earthquake. It sounded like something hit very hard."Typically when school is in session, Virula said a food truck with high school students usually congregated near it is parked right where the bus crashed.
Pallets of hand sanitizer burning in Downtown L.A.
A pile of pallet boxes containing hand sanitizer caught on fire in Downtown L.A. on Monday. It happened in the 100 block of East 16th street. Los Angeles Fire Department and Hazardous Materials Management (HAZMAT) responded.
spectrumnews1.com
Popular Mexican restaurant El Cholo celebrates 100 years, as owner turns 90
El Cholo is celebrating 100 years serving the Los Angeles community. In honor of this milestone, there will be specials and deals throughout 2023.
Free shoes to be handed out Wednesday in Boyle Heights
In an effort to honor the life of a prominent community advocate and activist, the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory (BHAC) will be hosting its First Annual “Anything for Soraya” 3 Kings Community Day. The giveaway will take place Wednesday, January 4th at the BHAC, located on 2708 César...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to do in Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles may be the City of Angels, but it’s also the city of stars and one of the biggest entertainment capitals of the world. When you visit Los Angeles, you may just rub elbows with your favorite celebrity! Here you’ll enjoy unique dining options, explore gorgeous locations built for outdoor adventures, and step into the history of the many movie studios that call this city home.
Cyberattackers hit the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles
Hackers carried out a cyberattack against the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, resulting in a disruption to the system. The LockBit ransomware group said it stole data on Dec. 31, and gave HACLA a deadline of Jan. 12 to pay an undisclosed ransom. Representatives from HACLA said they are working with law enforcement and forensics investigating the incident.HACLA is one of the nation's largest and oldest public housing authorities with an annual budget of more than $1 billion and providing housing to more than 19,000 L.A. City families.This is the second major cyberattack on a local agency after the Los Angeles Unified School District was attacked in September.
Vandalism Suspect Arrested After Damaging Truck In Santa Clarita
A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars of damage to a truck during an attempted assault in Santa Clarita. Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to Stillmore Street and Walnut Springs in Canyon Country for an attempted assault, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. ...
Seven things we predict will happen in WeHo this year
The City of West Hollywood is forging ahead with some big projects and new policies that are bound to surprise, thrill, confound and anger. Here are our predictions for how some of those will shape out in 2023 and the years to come. 1. Security ambassadors will get more power.
foxla.com
Hand sanitizer-filled pallets catch on fire in DTLA
LOS ANGELES - Crews have contained a fire sparked by hand sanitizer at a downtown Los Angeles building Monday. The fire was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at the building located at 1130 E. 18th Street. "The product is ethanol hand sanitizer which is clean burning (no smoke). Class B...
Sfvbj.com
Cleared for Takeoff: New Terminal Coming to Hollywood Burbank Airport
After experiencing some turbulence and a long delay, the Hollywood Burbank Airport is a major step closer to having a brand-new terminal, a project one official hailed as the most significant in the airport’s history. The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Commission, which governs the Hollywood Burbank Airport jointly owned by...
Large Tree Falls in Beverly Hills Blocking Roadway, Damages Fence
Beverly Hills, Los Angeles County, CA: A large tree fell across the roadway, into a front yard and damaged a fence at a residence on the 1200 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive in the city of Beverly Hills late Saturday night, Dec. 31. Beverly Hills Police Department responded just after...
Former LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino Joins Lobbying Firm
Former Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino is trading his seat at the horseshoe for one at the lobbying table, it was announced Tuesday.
myburbank.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Rose Float Judged Packaged and Heading to Pasadena
On New Year’s Day this year, Volunteers and Helpers put all hands on deck to get Burbank’s Entry into this year’s Rose Parade Turning The Corner. This year the Rose Parade will be on Monday, giving float volunteers an extra day to put the finishing touches on this year’s float. Judges showed up at 2:00 as planned, walked around with notebooks & clipboards, and were only given 5 minutes to do their final judging before the Parade.
Six Fun Restaurants To Visit In Santa Clarita
As the new year begins you might find yourself wanting to try a new spot in Santa Clarita. Whether it be for the new year’s resolution of exploring new foods, keeping a diet or just expanding horizons, these restaurants in Santa Clarita can be your new favorite in 2023. 1) Salt Creek Polished destination with ...
