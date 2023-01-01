ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State off to 0-2 start in WAC play after 75-62 loss to Sam Houston

By Sam Guzman
 3 days ago

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State (7-7, 0-2 WAC) suffered its second straight loss in Western Athletic Conference play after a 75-62 loss to Sam Houston at the Pan American Center on Saturday.

It was a game the Aggies were never in control of. The Bearkats jumped out to a 22-9 lead at the 12:15 mark of the first half. Sam Houston would jump out to as much as an 18-point lead, 33-15, with 5:10 to go in the half. The Bearkats led the Aggies 38-25 at halftime.

In the second half, it was the same story. New Mexico State got as close as 10, 61-51, after an Issa Muhammad lay-up with 6:57 left in the game. Sam Houston State would keep their double-digit lead all the way to the final buzzer as they secured a 75-62 win.

New Mexico State shot 45.7% from the floor, 36,0% from three, and 61.1% from the charity stripe. The Aggies were led by DaJuan Gordon and Xavier Pinson who each recorded 13 points. Marchelus Avery had 12 points on 3-of-7 shooting, all three makes from beyond the arc and five rebounds. Anthony Roy followed with nine points and Deshawndre Washington had eight points along with five assists and four rebounds.

Sam Houston shot 52% from the floor, 48.1% from three, and 83.3% from the free throw line. The Bearkats sunk 13 three pointers as a team. Three of those threes came from Qua Grant, the team’s leading scorer on the day, who scored 17 points. Donte Powers dropped 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting, all four makes from three-point land. Tristan Ikpe recorded 11 points as he went 4-of-4 from the floor and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

New Mexico State was handed their second straight loss in WAC play. NMSU’s 0-2 start to WAC play is something that hasn’t been seen since the 2012-2013 season, per Jason Groves of the Las Cruces-Sun News.

Up next, New Mexico State will play at Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday, Jan 4. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

