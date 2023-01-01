Read full article on original website
WESH
Amount of Florida launches to increase in 2023, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With the world’s largest rocket, the SLS, launching NASA’s return to the moon last year, some might think it’ll be tough to top 2022 out at Cape Canaveral this year. “The number of launches will increase, I think we have over 80...
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.
Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
mynews13.com
Air traffic control glitch to blame for hundreds of Florida flight delays
ORLANDO, Fla. — After the Southwest Airline problems around Christmas in addition to weather delays, hundreds of travelers flying into Florida found themselves once again dealing with delays and cancelations on Monday, this time thanks to an air traffic control glitch. An air traffic control expert says it was...
Aviation International News
Dassault Continues MRO Expansion with Melbourne Site
In its continuing efforts to bring more maintenance work in-house, Dassault Falcon plans to begin construction in the second half of the year on a 175,000-sq-ft maintenance facility at Melbourne Orlando International Airport (KMLB) in Florida. An opening is expected in late 2024. Dassault’s aim with the facility is to...
FAA slowing volume of flights into Florida due to air traffic issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal Aviation Administration officials said they are slowing the volume of flights heading to Florida due to an air traffic computer issue. As of 2:30 p.m., officials said the issue is being resolved. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said there is an...
californianewswire.com
AIRBNBUST? Nope! Thousands are Busting Down Doors To Get To Stay At This One
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During what market analysts are calling the “AirBnBust,” at least one savvy host has found a way to thrive. While thousands of AirBnB owners are bemoaning losses and contemplating selling off their properties, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals’ “Great Escape Parkside” is already 86% sold out for 2023. In fact, this game-themed AirBnB now has a waiting list for June and July.
melbourneflorida.org
Forbes Ranks Melbourne One of the Top 10 Places to Live in Florida
The City of Melbourne has been ranked number 7 on the 2022 Forbes Advisor Best Places to Live in Florida list. The City of Tampa was ranked number 1. Forbes Advisor analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors, such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. Forbes recommends the metro areas on its top 10 list are great places for young professionals, families and retirees moving to Florida.
WESH
World War II tugboat built in Volusia County to return from Europe
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A World War II era tugboat built in DeLand is due back in DeLand later this month, and it's been no easy feat getting the 150-ton tug from Europe to Florida. The president of the DeLand Historic Trust had a dream and is seeing it...
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Improvement District Lawsuit Filed Against Florida Gov Ron DeSantis & State Agencies May Move Forward
According to the Orlando Business Journal (OBJ), the Reedy Creek Lawsuit, which was filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis & various state agencies, may be moving forward. The OBJ states that an “‘unopposed motion to change venue was filed Dec. 7 by attorney William J. Sanchez of Miami-based William J....
vieravoice.com
Martial arts event draws participants from across the nation, beyond
A style of martial arts popular around the world known as Ueshiro Shorin – Ryu Karate will be spotlighted in Brevard County as the local group hosts a five-day event Feb. 2 to 6, drawing participants from throughout the United States and other countries to the Space Coast. The...
mynews13.com
SeaWorld, Busch Gardens bring back free preschool pass
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orland and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have brought back their popular Preschool Card. Preschool Card offered again at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens. The pass gives children 5 and younger free admission to the parks through 2023. Parents or guaridans must register for the card online;...
fox35orlando.com
Storms to fire up across Central Florida on Wednesday: County-by-county timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs near 83 inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Morning fog is a non-event today as surface winds remain elevated preventing fog formation. An incoming front will bring a line of weakening showers and storms into Northern Florida around 5pm today, a few stronger storms possible featuring gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours.
fox35orlando.com
Manatee appeared to be stranded on beach in Daytona Beach Shores before freeing itself
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A manatee appeared to become stranded at Daytona Beach Shores where rescue teams were attempting to assess the marine mammal's health. Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 News that it received reports of a manatee on the shore around 11:15 a.m. The manatee did not appear to have obvious signs of injury.
veronews.com
MCKEE BOTANICAL GARDEN TO HOST WORLD-RENOWNED MASTER GLASS SCULPTOR AND ARTIST JASON GAMRATH’S GARDEN OF GLASS EXHIBITION
VERO BEACH, Fla. – January 3, 2023 – Beginning on Friday, January 20, 2023, McKee Botanical Garden will be hosting Master Glass Artist Jason Gamrath’ s Garden of Glass Exhibition which will run through Sunday, April 30, 2023. This colorful and thought-provoking exhibit celebrates the beauty, wonderment,...
lacademie.com
13 Best Restaurants In Cocoa Beach, FL, You Will Love 2023
Many people ask me about the best restaurants in Cocoa Beach, FL, so I have this article to introduce them to the names of outstanding eateries on this beautiful beach. If you are looking for them, focus on reading this post. Cocoa Beach is known as the quintessential beach town...
Disney World previews ‘Moana’ inspired attraction ‘The Journey of Water’
LAKE BUENA Vista, Fla. — A popular animated movie is set to become one of Disney World’s latest attractions. “The Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana” is due to open late this year. Photos: Disney World previews ‘Moana’ inspired attraction ‘The Journey of Water’
mynews13.com
Neighbors monetize Citrus Bowl with backyard parking
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, thousands crowded into Camping World Stadium to watch Louisiana State University play Purdue University in the annual Citrus Bowl. In the stadium, concessions and fan merchandise are available for sale, but the stadium isn’t the only place people will spend money on game day.
Wildlife officials tend to manatee beached in Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A manatee beached itself in Daytona Beach Shores on Monday. Volusia County Beach Safety said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Volusia Marine Mammal Stranding Team officials responded to tend to the manatee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A photo...
mynews13.com
Sosa Family Cigar closes up Disney Springs shop
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Sosa Family Cigar Co., the small cigar shop at Disney Springs, has permanently closed. Sosa Family Cigar Co. has closed its shop at Disney Springs. The family run shop has had a presence at Disney World for 25 years. Disney has not said what...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Rain and storms in Central Florida this week before next cold front arrives
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 83 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs near 83 inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Morning fog is an issue again today and fog likely returns late tonight and into Wednesday morning. Advisories could be issued again.
