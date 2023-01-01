Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurantLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Feb 8, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans new head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Jim Harbaugh On NFL Rumors: “I Think I Will Be Coaching Michigan Next Year”
It was previously reported as a "done deal" that Harbaugh would leave the Wolverines for the NFL if offered.
NFL Insider Explains What League Could Do About Bengals-Bills Game
The health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to be on the forefront of everyone's mind in the football world this week after Hamlin had to receive CPR on the field during Monday's Bills-Bengals game. Prayers and well-wishes for Hamlin and his teammates have flooded in from every corner ...
2023 NFL odds: Jaguars favorites in regular season finale
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, rifling off their fourth win in a row last week in a 31-3 beatdown of the Houston Texans and now head back home for their regular season finale to face the hated Tennessee Titans in an AFC South winner-take-all showdown.
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars kickoff time set for Week 18 with AFC South on the line
The Week 18 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field now has a kickoff time. The game is set for Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast on ESPN/ABC. The winner of the contest will also win the AFC South Division,...
Monday Night Football: Bills slight favorites over Bengals
The NFL rolls right along into Monday Night Football with an AFC clash that could lead to a potential change in who has the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NFL playoff race. The Buffalo Bills hit the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium where a win would move them back into the No. 1 spot, where as a win for the Bengals would put them in position to lock up the No. 1 spot with some help in the final week of the season.
