Houston, TX

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
Big Cat Country

2023 NFL odds: Jaguars favorites in regular season finale

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, rifling off their fourth win in a row last week in a 31-3 beatdown of the Houston Texans and now head back home for their regular season finale to face the hated Tennessee Titans in an AFC South winner-take-all showdown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Big Cat Country

Monday Night Football: Bills slight favorites over Bengals

The NFL rolls right along into Monday Night Football with an AFC clash that could lead to a potential change in who has the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NFL playoff race. The Buffalo Bills hit the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium where a win would move them back into the No. 1 spot, where as a win for the Bengals would put them in position to lock up the No. 1 spot with some help in the final week of the season.
CINCINNATI, OH

