Porterville Recorder
BOISE STATE 67, SAN JOSE STATE 64
Percentages: FG .450, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Tolbert 1-3, Cardenas 1-4, Moore 1-4, Gorener 1-6, G.Anderson 0-1, T.Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Diallo 5, Moore). Turnovers: 13 (Moore 6, Cardenas 2, Tolbert 2, Diallo, Elder, T.Anderson). Steals: 3 (Cardenas, Diallo, Gorener). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 3 KANSAS 75, TEXAS TECH 72
Percentages: FG .492, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Harris 5-5, Wilson 3-9, Pettiford 1-2, McCullar 1-3, Dick 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ejiofor 2, Adams). Turnovers: 12 (Dick 3, Harris 3, Adams 2, Pettiford 2, McCullar, Wilson). Steals: 8 (Dick 3, Harris 2, Adams,...
Porterville Recorder
FRESNO STATE 71, NO. 21 NEW MEXICO 67
Percentages: FG .474, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Mashburn 2-3, House 1-1, Allick 1-3, Dent 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (House). Turnovers: 16 (House 6, Allick 2, Dent 2, Forsling 2, Mashburn 2, Udeze 2). Steals: 11 (House 4, Mashburn 3, Udeze...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH STATE 77, AIR FORCE 65
Percentages: FG .510, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Ashworth 3-5, Funk 2-4, Shulga 1-2, R.Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akin 2). Turnovers: 11 (Hamoda 4, Shulga 4, Bairstow 2, Funk). Steals: 4 (R.Jones 2, Dorius, Funk). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. AIR FORCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green173-61-10-4127.
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 117, Utah 115
Percentages: FG .535, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Barnes 3-7, Murray 3-7, Huerter 2-6, Fox 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Lyles 0-2, Monk 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fox 2, Lyles, Murray). Turnovers: 17 (Fox 4, Barnes 3, Huerter 2, Lyles 2, Monk 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117
Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 12-40, .300 (Pritchard 3-4, Hauser 2-6, Brown 2-7, Tatum 2-7, Jackson 1-2, Brogdon 1-3, White 1-6, G.Williams 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Horford 0-1, Smart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (White 2, Brogdon, Griffin, Jackson, Kornet, Smart). Turnovers: 17 (Tatum...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 7 ALABAMA 84, OLE MISS 62
Percentages: FG .348, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-24, .083 (Brakefield 1-3, Burns 1-3, Abram 0-2, Caldwell 0-2, Fagan 0-2, Murrell 0-5, Ruffin 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Akwuba 4, McKinnis 3, Ruffin). Turnovers: 12 (Brakefield 3, Abram 2, Allen, Burns, Caldwell, Fagan, Mballa, Murrell, Ruffin).
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 123, Washington 113
Percentages: FG .433, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Hachimura 3-3, Kispert 2-4, Porzingis 2-5, Morris 1-3, Beal 0-1, Wright 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Kuzma 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Carey Jr., Porzingis). Turnovers: 10 (Porzingis 3, Avdija 2, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Hachimura).
Porterville Recorder
CREIGHTON 83, SETON HALL 61
Percentages: FG .367, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Odukale 2-2, Dawes 1-2, Sanders 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Ndefo 0-1, T.Davis 0-1, Dr.Davis 0-2, Richmond 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndefo, Samuel). Turnovers: 12 (Dawes 4, Dr.Davis 2, Jam.Harris 2, Richmond 2, Samuel, T.Davis).
Porterville Recorder
SAINT MARY'S 84, ACADEMY OF ART 64
Percentages: FG .400, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Asante 2-4, Brown 1-3, Munson 1-3, Hall 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Deang 0-2, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Fuller, Rivers, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (Brown 4, Asante 3, Deang 3, Fuller 2, Williams 2, Munson, Rivers). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 68, No. 11 Virginia 65
VIRGINIA (10-3) Gardner 2-7 0-0 4, Shedrick 4-5 2-2 10, Beekman 4-9 1-1 12, Clark 7-12 1-1 17, Franklin 6-12 0-0 14, McKneely 2-5 0-0 6, Vander Plas 1-4 0-0 2, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 4-4 65. PITTSBURGH (11-4) Federiko 4-6 0-0 8, Burton 5-14 5-5 15, Cummings...
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles 3, Dallas 2
Los Angeles111—3 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kupari 3 (Fiala), 7:58. Second Period_2, Dallas, Heiskanen 6 (Hintz), 6:31. 3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 11 (Doughty, Byfield), 8:13. 4, Dallas, Robertson 26 (Pavelski, Hintz), 9:09. Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Kempe 15 (Vilardi, Fiala), 9:25 (pp). Shots on Goal_Dallas 15-10-5_30. Los Angeles 10-12-13_35.
Porterville Recorder
Green Bay hosts Chong Qui and Purdue Fort Wayne
Green Bay Phoenix (2-13, 1-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 2-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Damian Chong Qui scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 76-71 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins. The Mastodons are 6-1 on their home court....
Porterville Recorder
Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing
Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
