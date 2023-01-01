Man killed in Hyde Park hit-and-run, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run.
At approximately 6:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on North Hollywood Street and Devoy Avenue.
When officers arrived, they were told that a man, 58, was struck by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene.
The victim was taken to Regional One, where they were later pronounced dead.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
