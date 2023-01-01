ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man killed in Hyde Park hit-and-run, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pH7DI_0jzypzFD00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on North Hollywood Street and Devoy Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were told that a man, 58, was struck by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Regional One, where they were later pronounced dead.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Frayser, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Frayser. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 10:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Frayser Boulevard. A 38-year-old man was found and rushed to Regional One. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, MPD said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Southaven man charged in double shooting in Shelby County after reported fight with ex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Southaven, Mississippi, man has been arrested and charged in a double shooting New Year’s Day in southeast Shelby County, Tennessee. Shelby County deputies responded to a shooting about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in the 5000 block of Harvest Knoll Lane, north of E. Holmes Rd. They found two men shot and they were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and later released.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 killed after crash near Midtown, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash near Midtown late Monday night. Memphis Police officers responded to the two-car crash around 10:20 p.m. at Poplar Avenue near Belleair Drive. One driver was taken to Regional One in critical condition, another was taken to Baptist East in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two in custody after officer-involved shooting in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two people are in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Collierville Tuesday evening, state officials said. A police officer shot at a shoplifting suspect who allegedly drove toward the officer at a Collierville shopping center. No one was injured in the shooting outside the Academy Sports on Byhalia Road near Poplar Avenue. […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis rapper 'Mac Critter' one of two men charged in deadly North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis rapper is one of two men charged in a deadly shooting in December 2022 in North Memphis. Daniel Bates, who goes by ‘Mac Critter’ and who's Instagram lists him as on Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Markeith Taylor. A second man, Gary Taylor, also faces a charge of first-degree murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in Whitehaven on Monday night, police say. It happened around 9 p.m. on the 3500 block of Devon Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have one man detained.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Two men in critical condition after two separate shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after two separate shootings. Memphis Police Department said the first shooting happened in the 5400 block of Oak Bark on Monday, Jan. 2 around 12:47 a.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot, critically injured, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after an overnight shooting in Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Getwell and New Willow at 1:25 a.m. on Monday. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, MPD said. No suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Church looking for man behind string of theft, vandalism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis church is dealing with a series of break-ins, vandalism, and theft, and church members are praying the suspect will soon be apprehended. Reverend Stephen Walker, the pastor of St. Jude Missionary Baptist Church on Trigg Avenue, said this man whose image was caught on the church’s Ring camera is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
126K+
Followers
137K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy