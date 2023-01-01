Man killed in Hyde Park hit-and-run, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on North Hollywood Street and Devoy Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were told that a man, 58, was struck by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Regional One, where they were later pronounced dead.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.