Washington State

Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117

Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 12-40, .300 (Pritchard 3-4, Hauser 2-6, Brown 2-7, Tatum 2-7, Jackson 1-2, Brogdon 1-3, White 1-6, G.Williams 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Horford 0-1, Smart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (White 2, Brogdon, Griffin, Jackson, Kornet, Smart). Turnovers: 17 (Tatum...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KANSAS STATE 116, NO. 6 TEXAS 103

Percentages: FG .600, FT .939. 3-Point Goals: 13-24, .542 (Nowell 6-10, Carter 3-3, Sills 2-3, Tomlin 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Massoud 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 11 (Carter 3, Johnson 3, Iyiola 2, Massoud, Nowell, Sills). Steals: 5 (Nowell 3, Johnson, Tomlin). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Allen263-74-50-13410.
MANHATTAN, KS
PITTSBURGH 68, NO. 11 VIRGINIA 65

Percentages: FG .473, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Beekman 3-5, Franklin 2-3, Clark 2-5, McKneely 2-5, Vander Plas 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Shedrick). Turnovers: 10 (Clark 5, Shedrick 3, Beekman, Dunn). Steals: 7 (Franklin 2, Gardner 2, Vander Plas 2, McKneely). Technical Fouls:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Milwaukee 123, Washington 113

Percentages: FG .433, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Hachimura 3-3, Kispert 2-4, Porzingis 2-5, Morris 1-3, Beal 0-1, Wright 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Kuzma 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Carey Jr., Porzingis). Turnovers: 10 (Porzingis 3, Avdija 2, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Hachimura).
WASHINGTON STATE
UTAH STATE 77, AIR FORCE 65

Percentages: FG .510, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Ashworth 3-5, Funk 2-4, Shulga 1-2, R.Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akin 2). Turnovers: 11 (Hamoda 4, Shulga 4, Bairstow 2, Funk). Steals: 4 (R.Jones 2, Dorius, Funk). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. AIR FORCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green173-61-10-4127.
LOGAN, UT
Sacramento 117, Utah 115

Percentages: FG .535, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Barnes 3-7, Murray 3-7, Huerter 2-6, Fox 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Lyles 0-2, Monk 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fox 2, Lyles, Murray). Turnovers: 17 (Fox 4, Barnes 3, Huerter 2, Lyles 2, Monk 2,...
UTAH STATE
NO. 7 ALABAMA 84, OLE MISS 62

Percentages: FG .348, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-24, .083 (Brakefield 1-3, Burns 1-3, Abram 0-2, Caldwell 0-2, Fagan 0-2, Murrell 0-5, Ruffin 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Akwuba 4, McKinnis 3, Ruffin). Turnovers: 12 (Brakefield 3, Abram 2, Allen, Burns, Caldwell, Fagan, Mballa, Murrell, Ruffin).
OXFORD, MS
FRESNO STATE 71, NO. 21 NEW MEXICO 67

Percentages: FG .474, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Mashburn 2-3, House 1-1, Allick 1-3, Dent 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (House). Turnovers: 16 (House 6, Allick 2, Dent 2, Forsling 2, Mashburn 2, Udeze 2). Steals: 11 (House 4, Mashburn 3, Udeze...
FRESNO, CA
CREIGHTON 83, SETON HALL 61

Percentages: FG .367, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Odukale 2-2, Dawes 1-2, Sanders 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Ndefo 0-1, T.Davis 0-1, Dr.Davis 0-2, Richmond 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndefo, Samuel). Turnovers: 12 (Dawes 4, Dr.Davis 2, Jam.Harris 2, Richmond 2, Samuel, T.Davis).
Buffalo secures 75-72 win over Ohio

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 20 points as Buffalo beat Ohio 75-72 on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener. AJ Clayton's 3-pointer pulled Ohio to 74-72 with 12 seconds left, but Miles Brown missed a 3 for the Bobcats to end it. Jones also had nine...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo 5, Washington 4

Washington1120—4 First Period_1, Buffalo, Tuch 18 (Thompson, Skinner), 10:48. 2, Washington, Milano 6 (Mantha, Irwin), 12:07. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 28 (Dahlin, Cozens), 17:29 (pp). Penalties_Oshie, WSH (High Sticking), 16:57. Second Period_4, Buffalo, Thompson 29 (Tuch, Lyubushkin), 5:50. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 27 (Kuznetsov), 16:46. Penalties_Lyubushkin, BUF (Slashing), 17:49. Third Period_6,...
BUFFALO, NY
Nashville 6, Montreal 3

Nashville321—6 First Period_1, Nashville, Glass 3 (Niederreiter, Ekholm), 4:10 (pp). 2, Nashville, Sissons 5 (Forsberg), 5:49. 3, Nashville, Ekholm 3 (Granlund, Niederreiter), 10:42. 4, Montreal, Caufield 22, 19:10. Second Period_5, Montreal, Anderson 10 (Drouin, Richard), 6:40. 6, Nashville, Novak 3 (Trenin, Jeannot), 8:18. 7, Nashville, Josi 9 (Novak, Niederreiter),...
NASHVILLE, TN
Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing

Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
DENVER, CO

