ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2

Winnipeg012—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Kadri, CGY (Boarding), 2:58; Dubois, WPG (Cross Checking), 17:10. Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Dillon 1 (DeMelo, Scheifele), 14:50. 2, Calgary, Zadorov 5 (Toffoli, Lindholm), 19:00. Penalties_Andersson, CGY (Holding), 3:48; Stone, CGY (Cross Checking), 8:21; Dillon, WPG (Tripping), 15:52. Third Period_3, Winnipeg, Morrissey 7 (Connor, Dubois), 10:22. 4,...
Porterville Recorder

Los Angeles 3, Dallas 2

Los Angeles111—3 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kupari 3 (Fiala), 7:58. Second Period_2, Dallas, Heiskanen 6 (Hintz), 6:31. 3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 11 (Doughty, Byfield), 8:13. 4, Dallas, Robertson 26 (Pavelski, Hintz), 9:09. Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Kempe 15 (Vilardi, Fiala), 9:25 (pp). Shots on Goal_Dallas 15-10-5_30. Los Angeles 10-12-13_35.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing

Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Nashville 6, Montreal 3

Nashville321—6 First Period_1, Nashville, Glass 3 (Niederreiter, Ekholm), 4:10 (pp). 2, Nashville, Sissons 5 (Forsberg), 5:49. 3, Nashville, Ekholm 3 (Granlund, Niederreiter), 10:42. 4, Montreal, Caufield 22, 19:10. Second Period_5, Montreal, Anderson 10 (Drouin, Richard), 6:40. 6, Nashville, Novak 3 (Trenin, Jeannot), 8:18. 7, Nashville, Josi 9 (Novak, Niederreiter),...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117

BOSTON (117) Brown 11-18 5-9 29, Tatum 9-17 7-7 27, Horford 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 3-6 1-2 7, White 2-8 3-3 8, G.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 4-12 8-8 17, Pritchard 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Green Bay hosts Chong Qui and Purdue Fort Wayne

Green Bay Phoenix (2-13, 1-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 2-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Damian Chong Qui scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 76-71 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins. The Mastodons are 6-1 on their home court....
FORT WAYNE, IN
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 123, Washington 113

WASHINGTON (113) Kuzma 10-28 0-0 20, Porzingis 7-13 6-6 22, Gafford 4-7 3-4 11, Beal 3-7 2-2 8, Morris 3-9 1-1 8, Avdija 4-7 4-4 12, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 4-10 1-2 12, Kispert 5-9 0-0 12, Carey Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-0 2-2 2, Wright 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 42-97 21-23 113.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 117, Utah 115

SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-13 2-2 19, Murray 6-12 1-1 16, Sabonis 8-13 5-5 21, Fox 15-22 6-8 37, Huerter 6-12 2-2 16, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Monk 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 46-86 16-18 117. UTAH (115) Markkanen 6-15...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy