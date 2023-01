Pacific Tigers (8-9, 1-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (8-8, 1-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes on the Pacific Tigers after Marcellus Earlington scored 23 points in San Diego's 80-68 victory against the San Francisco Dons. The Toreros have gone 6-3 in home games. San Diego is the best...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO