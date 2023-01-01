Sioux Falls Lincoln boys basketball standout center JT Rock committed to Iowa State, he announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. The 7-foot-1 junior is sharpshooting abilities and two-way star potential is in the midst of a breakout season after averaging 12.0 points per game as a sophomore. This summer, the Patriots star's name exploded on the recruiting trail, earning eight high-major offers by mid-July. He chose Iowa State over offers from Wisconsin, Purdue, Creighton, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas...

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 11 MINUTES AGO