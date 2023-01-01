Monument Valley is one of the most famous and iconic places in the United States. The valley is inside the Navajo Nation, meaning it is protected and owned by the Native Americans who live there – they have their own laws and customs and even their own president. The towering rock formations, known as mesas and buttes that dominate Monument Valley have become famous through films set in the Wild West, such as The Lone Ranger, How The West Was Won and Stagecoach, directed by John Ford, who gave his name to one of the valley’s most famous locations.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO