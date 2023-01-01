Read full article on original website
An insider's guide to Arizona lakes that you can fish during wintertime
Flathead Catfish caught from Patagonia LakePhoto by@Nolan520/Fishbrain. Arizona is an ideal destination for winter fishing, with its unique climate and vibrant wildlife. Even during the colder months, you can find a diverse range of fish species in the state’s many lakes. Whether you’re out for a peaceful getaway or looking for a more challenging experience, winter fishing in Arizona should never be underestimated.
Containers Used As A Border Wall Are Being Removed, But At What Cost?
In an Arizona national forest full of beauty and thriving with wildlife, unnatural changes stand out. Myles Traphagen — Borderlands program coordinator at Wildlands Network, an organization working to protect nature — points to a makeshift wall built from shipping containers at the U.S. border in Coronado National Forest as one of those eyesores. He also has concerns about its impact on wildlife.
Rediscover Arizona as we visit the Hayden Flour Mill
ARIZONA, USA — Millions of people visit Arizona every year, with more than 100 people choosing to call Maricopa County their new home each day. There are tons of sightseeing opportunities for new visitors and residents alike. The Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and the Heard Museum are just a few on the long list of well-known Arizona destinations.
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
Latest on the shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border as Katie Hobbs becomes governor
PHOENIX - In his last act in office, former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey started removing the shipping containers he began placing months ago along the Arizona-Mexico border. The project was supposed to cost taxpayers about $120 million to install and 3,000 containers were to be placed in the border wall gaps – it's a project that is no more.
This Is The Food Arizona Is Known For
Zippia determined the food that each state is known for.
What's in store for Arizona' housing market in 2023
On Your Side has your 2023 real estate market glance for Arizona!. Gibby Parra was out in the Arizona's Family Storm Commander tracking a wet morning commute in the Valley. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The band of rain and thunderstorms has...
Weigh in on Arizona's Long Range Transportation Plan
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is updating its long-range transportation plan, laying the groundwork for the state's transportation priorities through the year 2050.
4 winning Powerball, Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale yet to be claimed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four winning Powerball and Fantasy 5 tickets were sold across the Valley this week and need to be claimed. One of them includes a nearly $440K jackpot lucky ticket sold in Mesa. On New Year’s Eve, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Glendale...
Arizona begins removal of containers in border wall gaps
Four months after they were first placed, the removal of Governor Ducey's container wall began on Monday. The post Arizona begins removal of containers in border wall gaps appeared first on KYMA.
La Niña winter continues despite frequent storms across the state
Rain, snow, and colder temperatures. It seems like every week for the past month, storm after storm has swept through the state. It's a welcome sight, but out of the ordinary in a La Niña winter.
20 Things To Do In Monument Valley
Monument Valley is one of the most famous and iconic places in the United States. The valley is inside the Navajo Nation, meaning it is protected and owned by the Native Americans who live there – they have their own laws and customs and even their own president. The towering rock formations, known as mesas and buttes that dominate Monument Valley have become famous through films set in the Wild West, such as The Lone Ranger, How The West Was Won and Stagecoach, directed by John Ford, who gave his name to one of the valley’s most famous locations.
Winter weather system dumps more snow in northern Arizona
Arizona rang in the new year with more rain in the Phoenix area and snow in the high country. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Live updates: Rain and snow causes Arizona road, school closures Monday
PHOENIX — Like last week, another weather system is moving into Arizona, bringing rain and snow along with it. Now we're right back in that wet weather as rain starts to roll into the Valley from the west!. A winter storm warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning...
New Arizona laws for 2023
With a new year comes new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Nearly half of all U.S. states will increase their minimum wages in 2023 including Arizona.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow coming to Arizona!
PHOENIX — After record-setting rainfall to start the new year, we're tracking another storm system moving into Arizona overnight. With rain potentially impacting your Tuesday morning commute, we will be in ABC15 Weather Action mode. Take action to get ready now and give yourself extra time to head to...
Phoenix VA office urging veterans to file claim through PACT Act
PHOENIX — With approximately 500,000 veterans in Arizona, the VA is urging them to apply for funding through the PACT Act. On Jan. 1st, 2023, the VA began processing disability compensation and survivors’ claims from the federally funded PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.
Superintendent Tom Horne shares plans for Arizona public schools
The bill is supposed to help students' parents be more informed when their child goes by a different pronoun or name than their biological one. Gilbert family paying it forward to other families with sick children. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. The community came to support a sick Gilbert girl...
The 50 biggest companies in Arizona
If you Google things like “biggest companies in Arizona,” you’ll get a fairly long list of big-name companies with a lot of employees. But Zippia created a list of the biggest companies in Arizona that are actually headquartered in Arizona and have the greatest number of global employees. Here are the biggest companies in Arizona, with ranking, company name, headquarters and total number of employees worldwide:
