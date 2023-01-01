ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

An insider's guide to Arizona lakes that you can fish during wintertime

Flathead Catfish caught from Patagonia LakePhoto by@Nolan520/Fishbrain. Arizona is an ideal destination for winter fishing, with its unique climate and vibrant wildlife. Even during the colder months, you can find a diverse range of fish species in the state’s many lakes. Whether you’re out for a peaceful getaway or looking for a more challenging experience, winter fishing in Arizona should never be underestimated.
Containers Used As A Border Wall Are Being Removed, But At What Cost?

In an Arizona national forest full of beauty and thriving with wildlife, unnatural changes stand out. Myles Traphagen — Borderlands program coordinator at Wildlands Network, an organization working to protect nature — points to a makeshift wall built from shipping containers at the U.S. border in Coronado National Forest as one of those eyesores. He also has concerns about its impact on wildlife.
Rediscover Arizona as we visit the Hayden Flour Mill

ARIZONA, USA — Millions of people visit Arizona every year, with more than 100 people choosing to call Maricopa County their new home each day. There are tons of sightseeing opportunities for new visitors and residents alike. The Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and the Heard Museum are just a few on the long list of well-known Arizona destinations.
What's in store for Arizona' housing market in 2023

On Your Side has your 2023 real estate market glance for Arizona!. Gibby Parra was out in the Arizona's Family Storm Commander tracking a wet morning commute in the Valley. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The band of rain and thunderstorms has...
20 Things To Do In Monument Valley

Monument Valley is one of the most famous and iconic places in the United States. The valley is inside the Navajo Nation, meaning it is protected and owned by the Native Americans who live there – they have their own laws and customs and even their own president. The towering rock formations, known as mesas and buttes that dominate Monument Valley have become famous through films set in the Wild West, such as The Lone Ranger, How The West Was Won and Stagecoach, directed by John Ford, who gave his name to one of the valley’s most famous locations.
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow coming to Arizona!

PHOENIX — After record-setting rainfall to start the new year, we're tracking another storm system moving into Arizona overnight. With rain potentially impacting your Tuesday morning commute, we will be in ABC15 Weather Action mode. Take action to get ready now and give yourself extra time to head to...
Phoenix VA office urging veterans to file claim through PACT Act

PHOENIX — With approximately 500,000 veterans in Arizona, the VA is urging them to apply for funding through the PACT Act. On Jan. 1st, 2023, the VA began processing disability compensation and survivors’ claims from the federally funded PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.
Superintendent Tom Horne shares plans for Arizona public schools

The bill is supposed to help students' parents be more informed when their child goes by a different pronoun or name than their biological one. Gilbert family paying it forward to other families with sick children. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. The community came to support a sick Gilbert girl...
The 50 biggest companies in Arizona

If you Google things like “biggest companies in Arizona,” you’ll get a fairly long list of big-name companies with a lot of employees. But Zippia created a list of the biggest companies in Arizona that are actually headquartered in Arizona and have the greatest number of global employees. Here are the biggest companies in Arizona, with ranking, company name, headquarters and total number of employees worldwide:
