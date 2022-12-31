ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Ohio State takes early lead as Stroud find Harrison in the end zone

By Michael Chen
 3 days ago
The Buckeyes got the ball first but didn’t do much as they were forced to punt the ball back to Georgia after just four offensive plays. The Bulldogs would then move the ball a bit, but a missed 47-yard field goal by Jack Podlesny gave the ball back to Ohio State.

The quick strike Buckeye offense then went to work. Quarterback C.J. Stroud found Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 24-yard gain on the first play. Stroud then found Emeka Egbuka for a 13-yard gain followed by a 3-yard run by Dallan Hayden.

Stroud then found Harrison Jr. again, this time in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown pass to give Ohio State an early 7-0 lead.

The Buckeyes captured some early momentum after not allowing Georgia to score and used it to score themselves. Expect more fireworks from both offenses during this contest.

