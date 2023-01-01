ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Twitter reacts to first Ohio State touchdown in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

By Josh Keatley
By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JnFwx_0jzynozq00

We are currently in the middle of the first quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal and the Ohio State Buckeyes have scored first giving it a 7-0 lead over the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Ohio State had an awkward first drive, but after the defense forced a missed field goal, the offense came up big with a nice touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr.

We are still very early in the contest in the first quarter, but Stroud is on pace for a spectacular game completing four of his five attempts for 79 yards and a touchdown. Harrison has also started out this game hot with three receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Let’s dive into how Twitter reacted to the fantastic touchdown.

The highlight

The drive

The play

Obvious

The props

List

