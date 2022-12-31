Watch: Ohio State takes a 2-touchdown lead after a Georgia interception

The Buckeyes are making a statement. Not many people thought they could play with Georgia, the defending College Football Playoff champions, but this is exactly why they play the game.

Ohio State had recaptured a touchdown lead after a Miyan Williams 2-yard scoring plunge. On the first play from scrimmage, Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett made his first mistake of the game, throwing an interception to linebacker Steele Chambers.

It would take the Buckeyes just three plays to find the end zone again, as quarterback C.J. Stroud found wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for the second time in the contest for a touchdown.

The 16-yard scoring play would give the Buckeyes a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. This game has been just as entertaining as the first CFP game played earlier in the day.

