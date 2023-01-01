ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Twitter reacts to Miyan Williams touchdown

By Josh Keatley
 3 days ago
We are still sitting in the first half of the College Football Playoff semifinal and there are still over 12 minutes remaining in the second quarter. Surprise, surprise — the Ohio State Buckeyes are beating the Georgia Bulldogs, 14-7. the first touchdown of the day was a C.J. Stroud to Marvin Harrison and then we saw Miyan Williams get the second touchdown for Ohio State from two yards out.

Williams has been struggling with injuries and we even saw his tape get cut on the sidelines. Williams didn’t get the start, but he has looked like the necessary bowling bowl we all expected. He currently has three rushes for eight yards and a touchdown.

On this one, he kept churning his legs and move the pile into the end zone for a go-ahead score.

Moving the pile

The tape was the issue

Taking the lead

