Ragin’ Cajuns Women's Hoops Unable to Catch Up with Chanticleers, fall on NYE

LAFAYETTE – Coastal Carolina scored on its first two possessions, got critical baskets when needed and never relinquished the lead in collecting a 68-57 over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team on New Year’s Eve at the Cajundome.

The Chanticleers (6-7, 1-1 SBC) spoiled the Ragin’ Cajuns (7-7, 1-1 SBC) bid for their first 2-0 start to Sun Belt play since 2015-16. It also prevented Louisiana a chance a 3-for-3 sweep of its holidays homestand.

Louisiana was forced to play from behind early on, trailing by as many as 11 points, due to the inability to get shots to fall in the first quarter. The Ragin’ Cajuns closed the opening period with a 4-of-19 showing (21.1 percent) from the floor.

Coastal Carolina seized control of the contest in the first half using the inside presence of three-time All-Sun Belt selection Aja Blount, who scored 10 of her 14 points in the opening half, four three-point makes including a pair from Anaya Barney and a decided advantage at the free throw line to build a 32-24 lead at the break.

The Ragin’ Cajuns made several runs in the second half, and were on the verge of drawing even on a pair of occasions in the third quarter, but each time the Chanticleers drained a basket at the critical moment.

The missed opportunities by the Ragin’ Cajuns in the first quarter led to Coastal Carolina building a 15-4 lead before Sherry Porter knocked down a pair of triples in the final two minutes to trim the team’s deficit to 15-9.

Blount sank a basket on CCU’s first touch of the second quarter and Barney hit a triple at 8:12 to return the lead to double figures at 20-9. The lead remained double figures after the two teams swapped scoring runs, then Porter’s third trey of the first half at 3:35 lowered the deficit to 24-17 and jumpstarted a 10-3 run that got the Ragin’ Cajuns the closest to the Chants as they had been since the opening tip.

A Tamera Johnson three-point make at 1:27 and a pair of Destiny Rice free throws with 59 seconds remaining before halftime finished the run and lowered CCU’s lead to 27-24. The visitors, though, scored five unanswered points before the horn sounded, starting with a timely three-point make from Barney at 39 seconds.

Another Johnson triple at 7:58 of the third quarter brought the Ragin’ Cajuns within two points, at 34-32, but CCU answered on the ensuing possession with an Arin Freeman basket. Louisiana responded with Porter making a paint jumper at 7:15 to once again move within two points, however it was the Chanticleers coming right back with a triple from Deaja Richardson at 6:45 upping the lead to 39-34.

Coastal Carolina reasserted control before the third quarter expired when a three-pointer from Barney extended the advantage to 48-40.

The Ragin’ Cajuns kept battling and would eventually get back within four points at 53-49 with 4:25 left in the fourth quarter following a Porter three-pointer and Rice layup. That’s when the Chants dialed up one of those timely three-point makes at 3:41 to stretch the lead to 56-49 and provide quality breathing room for the stretch run.

LEADING THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

Porter scored her season-high of 20 points of 7-of-12 shooting including three triples. She delivered 10 points in each half to land her first 20-point game since 2019-20 at WKU.

Johnson scored double figures for the second straight game, finishing one off of her season-high total with 16 points. She joined Porter in connecting for three triples, finishing 3-of-4 beyond the arc.

Caira Wren paced Louisiana with six rebounds, netting three on both ends of the floor. She added seven points on 3-of-4 shooting to her final stat line.

Rice added a game-high five assists to her Sun Belt Opening Weekend total, finishing the two-game set with 11 assists. Lanay Wheaton collected multiple steals for the eighth time, collecting a pair, and contributed nine points and three rebounds.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana's first games of the new year (2023) take place on the road with the Ragin' Cajuns traveling for a weekend set with Southern Miss and Texas State from Thursday-Saturday, January 5-7.

First up is a stop in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on Thursday (Jan. 5) for the first-ever Sun Belt contest with USM that begins at 6:00 p.m. in Reed Green Coliseum.

The Ragin' Cajuns conclude their first conference road trip of the 2022-23 season on Saturday (Jan. 7) with a 2:00 p.m. matinee with Texas State at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter ( @RaginCajunsWBB [twitter.com] ), Facebook (/ RaginCajunsWBB [facebook.com] ) or Instagram ( @RaginCajunsWBB [instagram.com] ) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Women’s Basketball.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

