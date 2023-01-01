ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Musician almost missed NYE performance due to Southwest Airlines

By Rhea Jha
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWnJP_0jzynGBG00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) – The Southwest Airlines flight cancellation mayhem during the last week of December caught one unlucky musician making his way to Colorado Springs. This passenger ended up embarking on a long journey in order to perform on New Year’s Eve at the Night of Magnificence celebration.

At one point, Southwest Airlines canceled over 5,400 flights in the span of 48 hours. Quron Witherspoon happened to be on one of those flights on Dec. 22 and ended up stuck in Omaha, Nebraska, at 1:00 in the morning.

“And unfortunately, our flight was canceled all the way through December 28th. I couldn’t live with that,” said Witherspoon, the Musical Director for the Night of Magnificence NYE Party.

Witherspoon was set to perform at one of Colorado Springs’ biggest New Year’s Eve events. Over 800 people bought tickets to attend, prior to the event start.

“Colorado Springs has never had an event this massive,” said Witherspoon.

“If you’re new to Colorado Springs, if you’ve been here for a long time, chances are you’ve never seen an event anything like this,” said Kristen Sharpe, organizer of Night of Magnificence NYE Party.

Witherspoon was determined to be there.

“So what I ended up doing, was renting a car at the last minute just before they closed. Got in the car, and got all of our stuff. Drove 9 hours from Omaha all the way to Colorado Springs,” said Witherspoon.

The organizer of the event extended the invite, after her own experience with holiday airline issues.

“Our own kids weren’t able to come because their flights were canceled and prices were absolutely outrageous to rebook…If you are stranded in Colorado Springs or you didn’t get a chance to go out to see your family or friends anywhere across the world, come and celebrate with us,” said Sharpe, also the CEO of Boss Babe Networking.

The event hosted by Boss Babe Networking, in collaboration with Anthem Music Enterprises, at the COS City Hub, is called the ‘Night of Magnificence.’

“We all know this year was hard for a lot of us, and so much tragedy has affected our community. When my husband and I put our heads together, along with our team, we knew that we had to do this. We knew that it was all about community. It was all about bringing people together,” said Sharpe.

Living up to its name, it includes circus act performances; like fire breathers, stilt walkers, and aerial dancers, as well as casino games, a balloon drop at midnight, and the main event being Witherspoon’s performance with the band, Urban Classic.

“We’re honored to put on such an incredible show,” said Witherspoon.

“With the music, with the people that we brought together, with the small businesses that we’re highlighting tonight. This is just a showcase of what our city is truly about,” said Sharpe.

The family-friendly event is open to all, doors opening at 9:00 p.m. at the COS City Hub where tickets will be sold at the door. The party will be going on past 1:00 a.m. tonight.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milehighcre.com

Studio NYL Opens Office in Colorado Springs

Studio NYL, a leading Denver-based structural engineering and façade design firm, recently opened its third Colorado office at 532 North Tejon Colorado Springs. “Studio NYL has been working on projects and collaborating with architects in Colorado Springs since our first year in business. We recognized that being physically closer to our clients not only enhances the design process, it fuels our collaborative nature and enables us to do our best work,” said Julian Lineham, PE, co-founder and principal of Studio NYL. “Our new Colorado Springs office will provide a much higher level of access to our team, which will allow us to serve our clients and projects more efficiently. Even the most humble projects need great structural design to reach their highest potential.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

16-foot sculpture to illuminate downtown Colorado Springs beginning Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 16-foot sculpture is being installed outside the SpringHill Suites and Element hotel, at the corner of Costilla and South Tejon on Tuesday. The sculpture is called "Tomorrow" by James Mortier Wills V of Colorado Springs. According to downtown Colorado Springs, the sculpture is described to be fabricated in perforated The post 16-foot sculpture to illuminate downtown Colorado Springs beginning Tuesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Reason why your egg options might look different

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Major grocery stores will only be able to sell cage-free eggs due to HB20-1343, which passed in 2020. “So beginning of the first of this year, eggs in Colorado have to comply with… cage-free requirements,” said Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Colorado Department of Agriculture, Hollis Glenn. This new law requires cage-free […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Alpine Bank opening first Colorado Springs location

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Alpine Bank Colorado Springs invites the community to its grand opening celebration from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 19. The branch is located at 90 South Cascade Avenue, Suite 100 in downtown Colorado Springs. The ceremonial ribbon-cutting is planned for 5:30 p.m. and refreshments will be served. Alpine Bank […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Gun training company expands free training to Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Guns For Everyone, a Colorado firearms training company that has been offering free concealed carry classes to the public for 11 years, is expanding its classes to the Pueblo area. “We’ve been proud to be able to bring free training for responsible gun ownership to Colorado for over a decade,” said Isaac […]
PUEBLO, CO
Colorado Newsline

Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions

High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment.  At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

CSFD clarifies telemarketing campaign for firefighters

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has shared information about a telemarketing campaign that has received complaints, and has clarified that the campaign is not being run by CSFD but by the Colorado State Fire Fighters Foundation (CSFFF). According to CSFD, the department has received complaints that a telemarketing company is soliciting […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Race for Mayor in Colorado Springs underway

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The race for Mayor is officially underway in Colorado Springs. As of Tuesday, Jan. 3, a total of seven candidates are setting their sights on becoming the City’s 42nd Mayor, and third under the “strong mayor” system. With Mayor John Suthers’ term limit approaching, his replacement will step into what is called […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

16′ sculpture by Springs artist to be installed Downtown

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 16-foot-high sculpture titled “Tomorrow” by James Mortier Wills V of Colorado Springs will be installed Tuesday, Jan. 3, outside the SpringHill Suites and Element hotel building at the corner of East Costilla Street and South Tejon Street.   The abstract sculpture, weighing approximately 1,200 pounds, is fabricated in perforated stainless steel […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9News

1st woman records 1,000 laps in a year on Manitou Incline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — For a long time, Rachel Jones considered herself something of a “tour guide” on the Manitou Incline. “For people who’d never done it before,” she said of the Pikes Peak region’s notorious, vertical set of steps gaining more than 2,000 feet in less than a mile. “I always went up, talked about the history and pointed out legends and what they’ve done and what their records are. I kinda became a fan girl of the Incline.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Robbery at a convenience store on N Murray Blvd

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after money was taken at a business on North Murray Boulevard and East Platte Avenue. On the evening of Jan. 3 around 9 p.m., CSPD officers were called to a convenience store in the 400 block of N. Murray Blvd. Police said an unidentified […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Large police presence at Tinseltown USA movie theater

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported a large police presence at a movie theater on the south side of the city on Sunday, Jan. 1. CSPD responded to the Tinseltown USA located on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on Sunday, but did not provide any additional information. FOX21 News is waiting on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Longtime Father-Daughter dance to continue

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A longtime family tradition will continue in Colorado Springs after a local father has picked up where “A Daughter’s Heart” left off. Frank Djonbalaj said he wanted to continue the tradition Renee Behr started 25 years ago under a new name “A Daughter’s Journey.” The organization plans a yearly father-daughter dance as […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Southwest offering reimbursements for canceled and delayed flights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southwest Airlines is offering reimbursements for their travelers who have been through cancellations and delays over the last few days. This includes flight refunds, alternative travel arrangements or helping finding your displaced luggage. Airport officials with Colorado Springs Airport say this issue is a combination between flight disruptions they are trying to fix and today’s weather making air travel difficult.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy