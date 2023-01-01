ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother, 2 sons dead after woman intentionally drove car into Lake Wire, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wauchula mother intentionally drove her car into a lake in Lakeland, leading to the death of her and her two young sons, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora intentionally drove her car into Lake Wire while she and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were inside. The car was then found by rescuers on the west side of the lake about 15 feet from the shoreline, police said in a previous news release.
Rides opening and closing at Florida theme parks in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's out with the old and in with the new for Florida theme parks in 2023. Walt Disney World, Busch Gardens, Universal Studios Orlando, Legoland and SeaWorld Orlando are clearing out current attractions to make way for revamped rides in the new year. Here's what's opening...
