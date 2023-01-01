Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10NEWS
Mother, 2 sons dead after woman intentionally drove car into Lake Wire, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wauchula mother intentionally drove her car into a lake in Lakeland, leading to the death of her and her two young sons, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora intentionally drove her car into Lake Wire while she and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were inside. The car was then found by rescuers on the west side of the lake about 15 feet from the shoreline, police said in a previous news release.
10NEWS
Rides opening and closing at Florida theme parks in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's out with the old and in with the new for Florida theme parks in 2023. Walt Disney World, Busch Gardens, Universal Studios Orlando, Legoland and SeaWorld Orlando are clearing out current attractions to make way for revamped rides in the new year. Here's what's opening...
10NEWS
Police: Cocoa man arrested after 80-year-old mother found dead in home
COCOA, Fla. — A 53-year-old man was arrested Sunday after police say his mother was found dead at their home in Cocoa. Robert Ruhlander was charged with neglect of elderly person and failure to report death. Police say they arrived at the home on Otterbein Avenue for a welfare...
10NEWS
Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend joins 'runDisney' race schedule starting 2024
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The popular Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will officially be joining the "runDisney" race schedule starting in January 2024. The race weekend will take place again from Jan. 11-14, 2024, and will mark the first "runDisney" event at Disneyland Resort in California since 2017. Those...
10NEWS
Teen girl accused of shooting at Florida deputies rejects final plea deal offer
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies in June 2021 rejected the state's final offer for a plea deal, WKMG reports. The plea deal reportedly offer the teen 20 years in prison followed by probation. She rejected the offer during a court...
10NEWS
'We think someone is providing him with assistance': FBI Agent on Florida fugitive accused of attacking police on Jan. 6
TAMPA, Fla. — The Feds have charged more than 800 people since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and 87 of them are from Florida, more than any other state. According to the Department of Justice, at least 20 people were from the Tampa Bay region.
10NEWS
Florida teen admits to mass shooting threat against LGBTQ+ community at FSU, records show
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A Central Florida teen is facing federal charges after being accused of threatening a mass shooting against the LGBTQ+ community at Florida State University, according to court documents. Sean Michael Albert, 19, was arrested Tuesday for interstate communication of a threat to injure the person...
Comments / 0