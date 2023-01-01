Read full article on original website
Tornado Warning issued for Bullock, Macon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 14:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bullock; Macon The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama * Until 345 PM CST. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Davisville, Society Hill, Creek Stand, Warriorstand and Fort Davis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Tornado Watch issued for Baker, Decatur, Dougherty, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 09:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Decatur; Dougherty; Grady; Lee; Miller; Mitchell; Seminole; Turner; Worth TORNADO WATCH 12 REMAINS VALID UNTIL NOON EST TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN BIG BEND FLORIDA GADSDEN LIBERTY IN PANHANDLE FLORIDA GULF IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA TURNER WORTH IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA BAKER DECATUR DOUGHERTY GRADY LEE MILLER MITCHELL SEMINOLE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ALFORDS, ASHBURN, AUSMAC, BABCOCK, BAINBRIDGE, BEACHTON, BELLVIEW, BOYKIN, BRANCHVILLE, CAIRO, CAMILLA, CAPEL, CHATTAHOOCHEE, COLQUITT, COOKTOWN, COTTON, DALKEITH, DAVIS PARK, DECATUR CO A/P, DONALDSONVILLE A/P, DONALSONVILLE, EAST ALBANY, ELMODEL WMA, ELPINO, ENTERPRISE, FAIRCHILD, FORRESTER, GAMMAGE, GORDY, GRADY CO A/P, HANOVER, HARDIN HEIGHTS, HAWKINSTOWN, HOBBY, HOGGARD MILL, HONEYVILLE, HOWARD CREEK, ISABELLA, IVEYS MILL, LEESBURG, LITTLE HOPE, LITTMAN, LOCKETT CROSSING, LYNN, MAYHAW, MILFORD, MITCHELL CO A/P, MONCRIEF, NEWTON, OAK GROVE, ODENA, PALMYRA, PELHAM, PINE PARK, PORT ST. JOE, PRETORIA, QUINCY, QUINCY AIRPORT, RED ROCK, RED STORE CROSSROADS, RIVERTURN, SANTA CLARA, SEMINOLE STATE PARK, SMITHVILLE, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, STEINHAM STORE, SWEETWATER, SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TURNER CITY, WALKER, WEST BAINBRIDGE, WETUMPKA, WEWAHITCHKA, WHITE CITY, AND WORTH.
Flood Advisory issued for Chilton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 08:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Chilton .Heavy rain from last night is creating some minor overflow along area creeks. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following county, Chilton. * WHEN...Until noon CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 853 AM CST, gauge reports indicated minor flooding. - Areas along Walnut Creek are the most likely places to experience minor flooding.
Flood Warning issued for Cobb, Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 10:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 22:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Cobb; Fulton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Chattahoochee River at US 41 at Atlanta affecting Cobb and Fulton Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Chattahoochee River at US 41 at Atlanta. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs in the woodlands and portions of the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Cobb Parkway. The flood waters will reach the top of the concrete boat ramp in the recreation area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.5 feet and rising. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 14 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
