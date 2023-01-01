Effective: 2023-01-04 10:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 22:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Cobb; Fulton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Chattahoochee River at US 41 at Atlanta affecting Cobb and Fulton Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Chattahoochee River at US 41 at Atlanta. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs in the woodlands and portions of the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Cobb Parkway. The flood waters will reach the top of the concrete boat ramp in the recreation area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.5 feet and rising. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 14 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO