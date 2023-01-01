ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Nets beat Hornets 123-106 for 11th win in a row

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night.

Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12.

Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10.

LaMelo Bal had 23 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists for Charlotte. Mason Plumlee added 22 points. The Hornets dropped to 10-27.

After Charlotte cut it to 71-65 early in the third quarter, Irving and Durant combined to score 11 of the Nets’ next 13 points and sparked Brooklyn’s 28-14 surge for a 97-79 lead entering the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Nets: Guard/forward Joe Harris missed his fourth straight game Saturday because of soreness in his left knee.

Hornets: Charlotte coach Steve Clifford had no timetable for Kelly Oubre Jr. to return to his lineup. Oubre missed his second game out of three Saturday with a sprained left hand.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host San Antonio on Monday night.

Hornets: Host Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

