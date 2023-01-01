ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo Walleye lose early lead in 4-3 overtime loss at Cincinnati

 3 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Toledo Walleye let an early two-goal lead slip away and fell 4-3 in overtime to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday at the Heritage Bank Center.

The Walleye built a 3-1 lead in the first period only to see it disappear with slightly more than a minute left in regulation.

Toledo's Mitchell Heard opened the scoring 4:39 into the first period.

Cincinnati's Matt McLeod answered with a goal two minutes later, but Toledo's Sam Craggs followed with a goal just 11 seconds after McLeod's.

Brandon Hawkins had a goal 17:13 into the period, and the Walleye took a 3-1 lead into the second quarter.

After a scoreless second period, Cincinnati answered with two third-period goals. Josh Passolt scored 8:22 into the period, and Justin Vaive tied the game on a power-play tally 18:44 into the period.

Zack Andrusiak scored the game-winner for the Cyclones 1:54 into the overtime period.

Toledo goaltender John Lethemon made 35 saves, but allowed all four Cincinnati goals.

The Cyclones held a significant advantage in shots on goal with a 39-21 edge over the Walleye.

Craggs had a goal and an assist for the Walleye, while Cole Fraser had two assists.

The Walleye return to the Huntington Center on Friday for a home game against Kalamazoo beginning at 7:15 p.m.

