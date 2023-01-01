Deputies asking for witnesses in possible Vista group attack

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are looking for the person or people responsible for an attack that left a man unconscious near the Vista Village Shopping Mall, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Andrew Brumfield said the attack happened just before 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Vista Village Drive.

Once deputies arrived, they found a 20-year-old man lying unconscious on the ground, Brumfield said. Witnesses told deputies that the victim was attacked by several people.

The man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition, but stable condition, according to Brumfield.

Law enforcement has not made any arrests in this case, but they would like anyone who may have witnessed the attack to come forward at 858-565-5200.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.