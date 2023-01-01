ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Deputies asking for witnesses in possible Vista group attack

By Jafet Serrato
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jeYcx_0jzymCkz00

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are looking for the person or people responsible for an attack that left a man unconscious near the Vista Village Shopping Mall, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Andrew Brumfield said the attack happened just before 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Vista Village Drive.

Crews break ground on new Chula Vista resort, convention center

Once deputies arrived, they found a 20-year-old man lying unconscious on the ground, Brumfield said. Witnesses told deputies that the victim was attacked by several people.

The man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition, but stable condition, according to Brumfield.

Law enforcement has not made any arrests in this case, but they would like anyone who may have witnessed the attack to come forward at 858-565-5200.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coast News

Assault in Vista leaves man, 20, in critical condition

VISTA — A 20-year-old is in critical condition after being assaulted by multiple people early Saturday in Vista. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the attack after deputies found the man, whose name has not been released, unconscious in the 300 block of Vista Village Drive around 1 a.m. on Saturday with numerous injuries.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Man, Sisters Killed in Double Murder-Suicide in Lakeside Identified

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified two women and a man who died by gunfire last week in a murder-suicide in a neighborhood near Lake Jennings. Killed in the shooting the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business in Lakeside on Friday were Kenneth Harrington, 59; his girlfriend, Michelle Mallucci, 60; and her sister, Theresa Schrantz, 59, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
LAKESIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Body of Male Found in Transient Camp Near Interstate 805

The San Diego County Medical Examiner responded Monday morning after a body was found on Home Avenue near an Interstate 805 onramp. San Diego police officers answered the call of a dead male in a transient camp next to the northbound onramp at around 11 a.m., according to OnScene.TV. Once they found the remains, they summoned the California Highway Patrol.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Police investigating body found in homeless encampment

CITY HEIGHTS (CNS) – San Diego Police Monday were investigating the death of a man found in a transient camp near the northbound on-ramp of Interstate-805 at Home Avenue. A call came in to CHP Dispatch about 11:35 a.m. of a male body found next to the guard rail in a tent in a homeless encampment next to the guardrail on the freeway on-ramp.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

‘Why?': Deputies ID Man Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver on New Year's Eve in Encinitas

The man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on New Year's Day in North County has been identified, officials announced Tuesday. David D'Lima, 23, of San Diego was killed Sunday during a midnight walk with a friend on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO). Deputies were called to Highway 101 just before 12:30 a.m. after they received a report of a crash involving two pedestrians.
ENCINITAS, CA
northcoastcurrent.com

Authorities arrest former Encinitas mayoral candidate

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a former Encinitas mayoral candidate on Christmas Day on suspicion of domestic violence. Jeff Morris is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 9 for an arraignment, authorities said. He has not been charged yet with any crime. According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office,...
ENCINITAS, CA
KTLA.com

Man killed in 215 Freeway shooting in Moreno Valley

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed while driving on the 215 Freeway near Moreno Valley Saturday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to the southbound side of the freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Cactus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired on the freeway.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Coast News

Oceanside PD offers catalytic converter theft tips

OCEANSIDE — With an increase in catalytic converter thefts in Oceanside and throughout San Diego County, the Oceanside Police Department issued a series of tips this week for residents to prevent such crimes. A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in...
OCEANSIDE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy