Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgil.com
Former Streak and Illini Footballer Greg Turner On WGIL
Greg Turner was a standout football player for coach Kelly Kane and the Galesburg Silver Streaks in the early to mid 1980s. He went on to play running back for some outstanding Illinois Fighting Illini teams. Greg joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about his playing days as well as the excitement of this year’s bowl team.
Central Illinois Proud
Top 5 High School Plays of 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Here are the Top Five High School Plays of 2022:. #5: Keegan Isbell hits a go-ahead single for Washington baseball in the late innings of the state 3rd place game. It scored Tyler Bishop, who had hit a triple earlier. The Panthers won 2-1. #4:...
Illinois looks for answers, hopes to find them at Northwestern
Can Illinois figure itself out in time for the heart of the Big Ten Conference schedule? The answers might start
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois women on verge of first AP ranking since 2000
That’s one way to start 2023. One day after picking up its first win over a ranked opponent since 2019, Illinois women’s basketball nearly entered the AP Top 25 for the first time since just after the turn of the century, checking in right outside the poll with the most votes of any team not in the top 25.
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood explains recent absence of Skyy Clark, gives out injury update on Illini G
Brad Underwood talked about Illinois G Skyy Clark on Tuesday. Clark missed the Bethune-Cookman game on Dec. 29. Clark signed with Illinois as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. The Fighting Illini beat Bethune-Cookman 85-52 without Clark in the lineup. Underwood stated that Clark could...
saturdaytradition.com
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl
Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
WAND TV
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois
(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Daniel Edwards, former Illinois WR, announces transfer destination
Former Illinois wide receiver Daniel Edwards announced Monday evening that he would be transferring to Western Kentucky University. Edwards announced that he would be entering the portal on Nov. 29. He will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining for the Hilltoppers. Edwards is a former 3-star prospect in the Class...
Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the […]
videtteonline.com
Editorial: In honor of 2022 coming to a close, The Vidette reflects on its top 10 moments of the year
New Year’s Eve can be a time of celebration for the coming year, but it can also be a time of reflection. 2022 was a monumental year for many people around the world. We saw advancements for the rights of some people at the national level, such as President Joe Biden signing the Respect for Marriage Act which now federally protect same-sex and interracial marriage.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Unit 5 paraprofessional wins RISE Award
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 paraprofessional is one of two Illinoisans representing the state for a national award. Brigham Early Learning paraprofessional, Susan Naber, helps a student read. “We couldn’t run this school without our paraprofessionals and our other classified staff,” said Principal Erin O’Grady. “I think...
New Central Illinois representative sworn in ahead of lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A temporary legislator has been appointed to fill the 87th district’s vacancy for the next week. Tim Butler, who served as the district’s representative for the area serving Sangamon, Tazwell, Menard and Logan Counties, retired from the General Assembly to become the executive director of the Illinois Railroad Association December 31st. […]
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington Fire Department urges people to take CPR and AED classes
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After what happened to NFL player Damar Hamlin Monday night the Bloomington Fire Department wants everyone to be prepared in the event of cardiac arrest. They offer CPR, AED and First Aid classes for nonprofits and small civic organizations. But you don’t have to be a part of a group in order to save a life.
rtands.com
ICC Approves Highway/Rail Grade Crossing Projects
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) last month reported signing off on stipulated agreements to improve safety at highway/rail grade crossings in Fayette, Pike, Stephenson and McLean counties. The Illinois Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GDPF) will cover part of the projects’ expenses, according...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
wglt.org
College students push for new grocery store near Uptown Normal
A group of Bloomington-Normal college students is trying once again to bring a grocery store to the Uptown Normal area. They’ve been researching the issue for about six months and are getting ready to send out a survey to Illinois State University students and those who live near Uptown and may be frustrated with prices at the nearby CVS or having to drive, bus, or walk to Walmart or Jewel or Schnucks.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Salvation Army in dire need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The traditional season of giving is over, but a crucial need still exists for Peoria non-profits. Peoria’s Salvation Army is still accepting and needing donations to meet its goal for its annual holiday fundraiser, its Tree of Lights campaign. While the bell ringers and...
Central Illinois Proud
Dear Evan Hansen taking stage at Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Tickets for Dear Evan Hansen’s Peoria premiere go on sale on Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. According to an American Theatre press release, the production will take the stage for eight performances between May 30-June 4 this year. The production is part of the Ameren...
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
Comments / 0