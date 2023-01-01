Read full article on original website
Milwaukee 123, Washington 113
Percentages: FG .433, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Hachimura 3-3, Kispert 2-4, Porzingis 2-5, Morris 1-3, Beal 0-1, Wright 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Kuzma 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Carey Jr., Porzingis). Turnovers: 10 (Porzingis 3, Avdija 2, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Hachimura).
NO. 3 KANSAS 75, TEXAS TECH 72
Percentages: FG .492, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Harris 5-5, Wilson 3-9, Pettiford 1-2, McCullar 1-3, Dick 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ejiofor 2, Adams). Turnovers: 12 (Dick 3, Harris 3, Adams 2, Pettiford 2, McCullar, Wilson). Steals: 8 (Dick 3, Harris 2, Adams,...
CREIGHTON 83, SETON HALL 61
Percentages: FG .367, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Odukale 2-2, Dawes 1-2, Sanders 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Ndefo 0-1, T.Davis 0-1, Dr.Davis 0-2, Richmond 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndefo, Samuel). Turnovers: 12 (Dawes 4, Dr.Davis 2, Jam.Harris 2, Richmond 2, Samuel, T.Davis).
Chris Finch delivers interesting comments in radio interview
"Immature habits" and Anthony Edwards' "leadership is growing."
UTAH STATE 77, AIR FORCE 65
Percentages: FG .510, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Ashworth 3-5, Funk 2-4, Shulga 1-2, R.Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akin 2). Turnovers: 11 (Hamoda 4, Shulga 4, Bairstow 2, Funk). Steals: 4 (R.Jones 2, Dorius, Funk). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. AIR FORCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green173-61-10-4127.
Sacramento 117, Utah 115
Percentages: FG .535, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Barnes 3-7, Murray 3-7, Huerter 2-6, Fox 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Lyles 0-2, Monk 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fox 2, Lyles, Murray). Turnovers: 17 (Fox 4, Barnes 3, Huerter 2, Lyles 2, Monk 2,...
NO. 7 ALABAMA 84, OLE MISS 62
Percentages: FG .348, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-24, .083 (Brakefield 1-3, Burns 1-3, Abram 0-2, Caldwell 0-2, Fagan 0-2, Murrell 0-5, Ruffin 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Akwuba 4, McKinnis 3, Ruffin). Turnovers: 12 (Brakefield 3, Abram 2, Allen, Burns, Caldwell, Fagan, Mballa, Murrell, Ruffin).
PITTSBURGH 68, NO. 11 VIRGINIA 65
Percentages: FG .473, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Beekman 3-5, Franklin 2-3, Clark 2-5, McKneely 2-5, Vander Plas 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Shedrick). Turnovers: 10 (Clark 5, Shedrick 3, Beekman, Dunn). Steals: 7 (Franklin 2, Gardner 2, Vander Plas 2, McKneely). Technical Fouls:...
FRESNO STATE 71, NO. 21 NEW MEXICO 67
Percentages: FG .474, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Mashburn 2-3, House 1-1, Allick 1-3, Dent 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (House). Turnovers: 16 (House 6, Allick 2, Dent 2, Forsling 2, Mashburn 2, Udeze 2). Steals: 11 (House 4, Mashburn 3, Udeze...
KENTUCKY 74, LSU 71
Percentages: FG .491, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Miller 5-13, K.Williams 4-6, Hayes 2-4, Hill 0-1, J.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Williams). Turnovers: 8 (Hannibal 4, Fountain, Hayes, Hill, K.Williams). Steals: 3 (Fountain, Hannibal, Wilkinson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Livingston281-52-20-1115. Toppin319-132-21-33121. Tshiebwe407-95-77-161319.
