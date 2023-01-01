Read full article on original website
RB Durell Robinson shuns Power 5 options and commits to Charlotte
ORLANDO -- One-time Boston College commit Durell Robinson long thought he was not just a Power 5 running back, but one who could play at an elite level. Playing Group of Five football never entered his mind. That is, until former Baltimore St. Frances coach and Michigan assistant Biff Poggi was named the 49ers' coach.
getnews.info
Team Georgia Elite Makes Strong Showing at the 2022 Army Bowl
Atlanta, Georgia – The 2022 Army Bowl was a showcase of talent for Team Georgia Elite, with both the 8th and 7th grade teams finishing in second place with a controversial loss. This marked the first year that middle school All-Americans participated in the tournament, and it was a memorable experience for the students, who had the opportunity to visit colleges and meet with coaches at Jackson State, Alabama, and Southern Methodist University (SMU).
Former football player paralyzed during UGA game sympathizes with Damar Hamlin’s family
ATLANTA — Watching the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin brought back painful memories for one local college student who was paralyzed while playing at a football game against UGA. Devon Gales has been working hard to walk since that game 7 years ago. Channel 2 Action News...
WBTV
1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hevin Brown-Shuler, 4-star 2024 DL out of Atlanta, names 3 SEC teams among top 13
Hevin Brown-Shuler, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Atlanta, could very well be headed to the Southeastern Conference. Brown-Shuler recently released his top 13 programs as he continues to narrow his search, including South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado State, USC, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UNC, Oregon and Virginia Tech.
dawgnation.com
Controversial Javon Bullard-Marvin Harrison Jr. hit shows razor-thin margin in winning for Georgia football
ATLANTA — By this point, it’s becoming a bit. In big Georgia games, the opposing team’s star receiver suffers an injury that changes the course of the game. In 2021, it was Jameson Williams and John Metchie of Alabama picking up non-contact injuries that ended up being torn ACLs. On Saturday, it was Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. suffering a concussion after a bone-rattling hit from Georgia safety Javon Bullard.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WBTV
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire said crews responded to the accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street near...
WBTV
3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident on E. Morehead St. in Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three people have died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte, according to Medic. Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to the industrial accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Medic confirmed that three people died in the accident, while two...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
WBTV
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman from Salisbury has been charged in a homicide in Maggie Valley, according to police. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, is in custody at the Haywood County Detention Center without bond. According to the report, Maggie Valley police responded to a disturbance call on New Year’s...
Homicide investigation in NE CLT; death investigation near Druid Hills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident sometime before 3:30 a.m. near 300 Blackhawk Road in northeast Charlotte. No information has been provided yet by CMPD on the victim. There is no mention of an arrest or […]
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'
C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
Rock Hill road named to honor memory of civil rights leader
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A portion of Crawford Road in Rock Hill has been named to honor the memory and legacy of David Boone, one of the most influential civil rights figures in the city’s history. Boone, known as “Brother David,” died in 2017 after a long battle...
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman
A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
Several families at Statesville apartments without water for more than a week
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Since Christmas Eve, more than a dozen families at the Forest Park Gardens apartments in Statesville have been without water. It’s not how anyone at the complex wanted to start the new year. “We have to try to figure out how to shower, wash clothes,...
Mega Millions players flock to Charlotte store known for selling winning tickets
CHARLOTTE — No one matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, making the first drawing of 2023 the fourth-largest in the promotion’s history. Locally, Perry’s Market in east Charlotte is known for selling the winning ticket. It’s why people say it’s the only place they’re willing to play.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating New Year’s Eve Shooting in West Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re asking police for more information after a person was injured in a shooting in West Charlotte. It happened just after 11:30 on Saturday morning on Watson Drive. That’s off West Boulevard, near Remount Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening...
Workers plummet 70 feet, then wall collapses on them in horrific scaffolding accident
Aerial footage shows the broken scaffolding hanging at an angle along the side of a building, with wood scattered on the ground directly beneath it.
