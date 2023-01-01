ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJFW-TV

Detroit 41, Chicago 10

Chi_Kmet 13 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 10:54. Det_Wright 2 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 6:45. Det_Swift 17 run (Badgley kick), 14:24. Det_Wright 9 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 4:16. Det_FG Badgley 23, :17. Third Quarter. Det_Jama.Williams 2 run (Badgley kick), 11:34. Det_Swift 21 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 6:36.
CHICAGO, IL
WJFW-TV

Portland 135, Detroit 106

DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
PORTLAND, OR
WJFW-TV

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m. Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Arizona at Florida, 7...
COLORADO STATE
WJFW-TV

Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17

Minnesota30014—17 Green Bay1413014—41 GB_Nixon 105 kickoff return (Crosby kick), 10:25. GB_Savage 75 interception return (Crosby kick), 5:17. GB_Tonyan 21 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:41. GB_FG Crosby 56, :00. Fourth Quarter. GB_Dillon 2 run (Crosby kick), 14:54. GB_Rodgers 2 run (Crosby kick), 9:25. Min_Nailor 47 pass from Cousins...
GREEN BAY, WI
WJFW-TV

Washington 118, Milwaukee 95

WASHINGTON (118) Kuzma 5-16 0-1 10, Porzingis 9-16 4-4 22, Gafford 8-11 1-2 17, Kispert 3-3 4-4 12, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Avdija 5-12 1-2 11, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 11-18 1-3 26, Carey Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 50-94 11-16 118.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJFW-TV

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:13 a.m. EST

Steelers still alive after last-minute 16-13 win over Ravens. BALTIMORE (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris with 56 seconds remaining, giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and improbably keeping their playoff hopes alive for another week. It was the first touchdown allowed by Baltimore at home in four games, and the Steelers needed it to avoid elimination. Just like they needed Miami to lose to New England earlier in the day, which also happened. Pittsburgh can now make the playoffs by beating Cleveland next weekend — if Miami and New England both lose. The Ravens' chances of winning the AFC North took a hit.
GEORGIA STATE
WJFW-TV

Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing

Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy