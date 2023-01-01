Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
Siegrist highlights education, property taxes as key issues for '23 Legislature
(Des Moines) -- Area lawmakers are preparing to head back to Des Moines for the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session, which begins next week. Among those returning is Republican Brent Siegrist, who won re-election in the newly-drawn 19th District in November. Siegrist is in his second stint serving in the Iowa House, after serving 18 years from 1984-2002, including 10 years as Speaker of the House. As the 2023 session looms, Siegrist says one of the first priorities for the body will be to set supplemental state aid funding for K-12 schools in a timely manner.
Former Dallas County Commissioner J.J.Koch appointed by Governor to Criminal District Court judge
Dallas County Republican J.J. Koch may have lost his seat on the Commissioner’s Court, but he has a new seat on the bench. Today Governor Greg Abbott appointed Koch to fill out the term in Dallas County Criminal District Court 2
