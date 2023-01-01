BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Any day that includes a trip to the ER is never good but lately those visits are lasting even longer. “Here in Bolivar we are seeing some prolonged wait times but we’re trying to implement strategies to allow us to continue to move patients through our emergency department, while at the same time taking care of everybody,” said Dr. Keith Butvilas, the Emergency Medicine Director of Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.

