4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com
Broken water pipe damages Branson RecPlex
The Branson RecPlex suffered damage to the gymnasium and community rooms following a pipe break after the severe cold weather in the community. Branson Parks & Recreation made the announcement of the water damage and closing of parts of the RecPlex in a social media announcement Wednesday night. “We experienced...
KYTV
Ozark family impacted by tornado says they take every weather warning seriously
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - April 30, 2019, will always be a day that people living in the Waterford subdivision in Ozark will remember. That is the day a tornado hit several homes in the middle of the night. “I never dreamt in any capacity that it would happen to us,”...
bransontrilakesnews.com
New passage found in Branson West cave system
Adventure Cave Tours in Branson West discovered a new passage in their cave systems. According to Adventure Cave Tours Owner Bruce Herschend, the passage is not believed to have been known to people before. Exploring the cave system is part of some of the experiences offered on the tours. “To...
KYTV
Where to find your tornado shelters when weather gets severe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When the weather turns severe you may need to rush to a safe place in your home, or go to the nearest storm shelter. Springfield Public Schools and Nixa Schools operate most of the storm shelters around the Springfield area. Travis Shaw, executive director of operations...
KYTV
Ozark License Bureau reopens following building collapse on square
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark License Bureau reopened after a nearby building collapsed on the square. The Adventure Coffee building collapsed on December 29 near First Street and Church. The collapse damaged several lofts above the coffee shop. Investigators closed nearby businesses, including the license bureau, for safety precautions....
KYTV
Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash is piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, several people turned to us for help. “It’s been two and a half weeks now. It’s piling up,” said John Hietter. He says...
KYTV
Over 1,700 without power in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Utilities outage map shows over 1,500 people are without power around Springfield. In the middle of town near Phelps Grove Park, there are 803 people without power, and on the southwest side of Springfield between Battlefield Road and Republic Road, there are 904 people without power.
Multiple injured in a crash delaying traffic on I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Traffic is backed up about two miles on I-44 in Springfield, Missouri, following a crash that has injured multiple people. The right lane is closed on westbound I-44 West of U.S. 65. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports multiple people are injured after a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver on I-44. Multiple cars […]
KYTV
Power restored in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Utilities outage map shows over 1,000 people are without power around Springfield. In the middle of town near Phelps Grove Park, there are 166 people without power, and on the southwest side of Springfield between Battlefield Road and Republic Road, there are 939 people without power.
KYTV
What’s Going Around: Influenza A
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Any day that includes a trip to the ER is never good but lately those visits are lasting even longer. “Here in Bolivar we are seeing some prolonged wait times but we’re trying to implement strategies to allow us to continue to move patients through our emergency department, while at the same time taking care of everybody,” said Dr. Keith Butvilas, the Emergency Medicine Director of Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
KYTV
Heavy traffic anticipated for Ozark Whataburger opening
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark Whataburger opens Tuesday. After the opening of the Republic location led to congested traffic, Ozark police officers are working to ensure everything goes smoothly. When the Texas-based fast food chain opened its Republic location, people lined up hours before workers started taking orders. This led...
KYTV
Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
KYTV
Vehicle flips in Springfield morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle overturned in what appeared to be a two-vehicle crash around 9:30 am at the corner of S. National Ave. and Seminole St. The crash was reported with injuries. Officers directed traffic around the area until just before 10:30am. To report a correction or typo,...
KYTV
Pre-filed bills in Missouri could give free food to students
Downtown Springfield leaders hope to find new movie theater company to replace Hollywood Theaters. After morning fog, some breaks in the clouds are expected with temperatures nearing 70°. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon.
KYTV
Doctors say drastic weather changes in the Ozarks may trigger allergies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The drastic weather changes in the Ozarks in the past weeks may take a toll on your allergies. Fiona Mobley and Betty Hunter live in southwest Missouri. The allergies hit them hard. “It’s not fun, but that’s part of being in Missouri,” said Hunter....
First babies of 2023 arrive in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As the people around the Ozarks rang in the new year, in two Springfield hospitals, soon-to-be parents had a different sound ringing in their new year. CoxHealth and Mercy Springfield have both announced the first Springfield babies delivered in 2023. The first baby delivered in Springfield was Brantley Mykhael Brennan, who arrived at […]
Mercy Springfield welcomes 2023’s 1st babies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital welcomed its first 2023 baby just 32 minutes after midnight on January 1st. Greyson Mikal (pronounced Michael) Soltys was born at 12:32 am weighing 9 pounds and 10 oz. He is his parents’ first child and the first grandchild of both of his sets of grandparents. He was […]
Groups rallying to support closed Ozark businesses after building collapse
OZARK, Mo. – Business owners on the Ozark Square are feeling the impact of the partial building collapse just before the New Year. “They said it could be next week or it could be a little bit depending on how everything goes.” Tish Wade, owner of Heart of Grace Boutique said. “I’ve got over 30 […]
KYTV
Driver dies, 2 others injured in crash on U.S. 65 near I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver died in a crash on U.S. 65 north of I-44 in Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash near Valley Water Mill Road around 9:30 a.m. Investigators say Hood was...
houstonherald.com
Plato called to aid in Wright County fire
The Plato Fire Department was called at about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday to assist firefighters in Wright County with a structure fire. It was in the 8800 block of Highway H, authorities said.
