Springfield, MO

bransontrilakesnews.com

Broken water pipe damages Branson RecPlex

The Branson RecPlex suffered damage to the gymnasium and community rooms following a pipe break after the severe cold weather in the community. Branson Parks & Recreation made the announcement of the water damage and closing of parts of the RecPlex in a social media announcement Wednesday night. “​​We experienced...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

New passage found in Branson West cave system

Adventure Cave Tours in Branson West discovered a new passage in their cave systems. According to Adventure Cave Tours Owner Bruce Herschend, the passage is not believed to have been known to people before. Exploring the cave system is part of some of the experiences offered on the tours. “To...
BRANSON WEST, MO
KYTV

Where to find your tornado shelters when weather gets severe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When the weather turns severe you may need to rush to a safe place in your home, or go to the nearest storm shelter. Springfield Public Schools and Nixa Schools operate most of the storm shelters around the Springfield area. Travis Shaw, executive director of operations...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ozark License Bureau reopens following building collapse on square

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark License Bureau reopened after a nearby building collapsed on the square. The Adventure Coffee building collapsed on December 29 near First Street and Church. The collapse damaged several lofts above the coffee shop. Investigators closed nearby businesses, including the license bureau, for safety precautions....
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash is piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, several people turned to us for help. “It’s been two and a half weeks now. It’s piling up,” said John Hietter. He says...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Over 1,700 without power in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Utilities outage map shows over 1,500 people are without power around Springfield. In the middle of town near Phelps Grove Park, there are 803 people without power, and on the southwest side of Springfield between Battlefield Road and Republic Road, there are 904 people without power.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Power restored in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Utilities outage map shows over 1,000 people are without power around Springfield. In the middle of town near Phelps Grove Park, there are 166 people without power, and on the southwest side of Springfield between Battlefield Road and Republic Road, there are 939 people without power.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

What’s Going Around: Influenza A

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Any day that includes a trip to the ER is never good but lately those visits are lasting even longer. “Here in Bolivar we are seeing some prolonged wait times but we’re trying to implement strategies to allow us to continue to move patients through our emergency department, while at the same time taking care of everybody,” said Dr. Keith Butvilas, the Emergency Medicine Director of Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

Heavy traffic anticipated for Ozark Whataburger opening

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark Whataburger opens Tuesday. After the opening of the Republic location led to congested traffic, Ozark police officers are working to ensure everything goes smoothly. When the Texas-based fast food chain opened its Republic location, people lined up hours before workers started taking orders. This led...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Vehicle flips in Springfield morning crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle overturned in what appeared to be a two-vehicle crash around 9:30 am at the corner of S. National Ave. and Seminole St. The crash was reported with injuries. Officers directed traffic around the area until just before 10:30am. To report a correction or typo,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

First babies of 2023 arrive in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As the people around the Ozarks rang in the new year, in two Springfield hospitals, soon-to-be parents had a different sound ringing in their new year. CoxHealth and Mercy Springfield have both announced the first Springfield babies delivered in 2023. The first baby delivered in Springfield was Brantley Mykhael Brennan, who arrived at […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Mercy Springfield welcomes 2023’s 1st babies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital welcomed its first 2023 baby just 32 minutes after midnight on January 1st. Greyson Mikal (pronounced Michael) Soltys was born at 12:32 am weighing 9 pounds and 10 oz. He is his parents’ first child and the first grandchild of both of his sets of grandparents. He was […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

