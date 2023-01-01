Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Detectives, deputy exposed to drugs during traffic stop; two arrested
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested after allegedly exposing officers to dangerous drugs during a traffic stop. The Narcotics Division of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was seen investigating a vehicle on I-40 Thursday evening. During the search, two Detectives and a...
WECT
WPD: Man arrested after officer is tackled during trespassing call
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that an arrest has been made after an officer was assaulted while responding to a trespassing call. According to the release, WPD units responded to 68 S Kerr Ave. at around 4 a.m. on Jan. 6. There, officers encountered a man who refused to leave the area and was being combative.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man accused of spitting on officers after hit and run arrest
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of running into four mailboxes and a car faces several charges, including hit and run. On Wednesday, Wilmington Police responded to a crash at Long Leaf Hills and Pine Cone Drive. After the accident, the driver, identified as Matthew Kleinfelter, 20, is accused of running from the scene.
WECT
Man charged with hit and run and DWI after allegedly hitting four mailboxes and crashing into car near Long Leaf Park
Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte. The Shallotte Police Department has made an arrest following a chase with an individual suspected of assaulting a government official. Columbus County Sheriff resigns for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement. Updated: 23 hours...
WECT
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Thursday in the 3400 block of Wrightsville Avenue is being investigated as a felony hit and run. Officers responded to the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. “Upon arrival, officers located one person suffering from life-threatening injuries,”...
WECT
Trial of man accused of killing beloved school teacher set to begin Monday
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a beloved school teacher. James Edward McKamey, 51, was arrested in 2016 for the brutal murder of Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher. McKamey is accused of stabbing her to death then leaving her body near a small storage building behind her home in August of 2016.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport woman arrested for alleged hit and run of teen on New Year’s Day
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A Southport woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting a teen boy on New Year’s Day and fleeing the scene. 43-year-old Joselyn Corzine Fullam was arrested around 10:15 Wednesday morning. She was incarcerated in the Brunswick County Detention Center and charged with Felony Hit...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrest man on alleged kidnapping, statutory rape charges
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for alleged kidnapping and sex offences. 18-year-old Christopher Moorman was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on December 28, 2022. Moorman is accused of 1st Degree Kidnapping, Statutory Rape of a Child and Statutory Sex Offences with...
WECT
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been reopened following a significant vice and narcotics investigation. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested. This is a developing story that will be updated as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
16-year-old recovering after hit by 18-year-old driver
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A 16-year-old girl is expected to be OK after she was hit by an SUV driven by an 18-year-old female just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was headed South on North College Rd. near Laney High School when the teen pedestrian entered the roadway and “failed to yield to traffic”.
WECT
U.S. 117 reopens near Laney High School following crash
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is reopened near New Village Way after a vehicle crasd resulted in lane closures. The closure had been reported near Emsley A. Laney High School. Updates will be provided as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Missing Columbus County woman located, arrested for outstanding warrants
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing woman. Alexandria Elliot was reported missing by her family on December 28, 2022. On January 3rd, Elliot contacted a family member via Facebook Messenger video chat. Elliott was transported by a friend to a residence...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested in Bladen County for allegedly selling narcotics
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office following numerous community complaints. The Sheriff’s Office says they received complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area of Russ Street in Elizabethtown. During an investigation, amounts...
WITN
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.
WECT
NCDMV closes license plate agency in Southport for incompetence, mismanagement
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles closed a license plate agency in Southport after an investigation into customer complaints of office closures and possible notary violations on Friday, Jan. 6. Per the NC Department of Transportation, the agency at 4831 Port Loop Road., Unit 105...
WECT
Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a brush fire threatening a structure around 3 p.m. on Friday. Crews reportedly arrived on the scene to find a rapidly spreading, single-structure fire that threatened several commercial and residential structures. No one was reported injured. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Navassa...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Highway Patrol looking for driver who allegedly fled scene after hitting Southport teen on bicycle
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a driver early on New Year’s Day. The incident took place around 1:15 a.m. on River Road SE near Southport. The teen was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a car.
wcti12.com
Wallace Police Department has four in custody after shooting
WALLACE, Duplin County — Wallace Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Cliff St. and have four individuals in custody. Three have been taken to and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said one minor was...
WECT
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.
YAHOO!
Man barricades himself in Canby Park Estates home, sets it on fire Tuesday morning
A 32-year-old man set fire to the Canby Park Estates home where he rented a room after barricading himself inside to avoid police Tuesday morning, according to a Wilmington Police Department spokesperson. The man was injured in the fire and taken to the hospital, police said. Officials have not publicly...
Comments / 3