WECT

WPD: Man arrested after officer is tackled during trespassing call

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that an arrest has been made after an officer was assaulted while responding to a trespassing call. According to the release, WPD units responded to 68 S Kerr Ave. at around 4 a.m. on Jan. 6. There, officers encountered a man who refused to leave the area and was being combative.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man accused of spitting on officers after hit and run arrest

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of running into four mailboxes and a car faces several charges, including hit and run. On Wednesday, Wilmington Police responded to a crash at Long Leaf Hills and Pine Cone Drive. After the accident, the driver, identified as Matthew Kleinfelter, 20, is accused of running from the scene.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Trial of man accused of killing beloved school teacher set to begin Monday

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a beloved school teacher. James Edward McKamey, 51, was arrested in 2016 for the brutal murder of Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher. McKamey is accused of stabbing her to death then leaving her body near a small storage building behind her home in August of 2016.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

16-year-old recovering after hit by 18-year-old driver

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A 16-year-old girl is expected to be OK after she was hit by an SUV driven by an 18-year-old female just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was headed South on North College Rd. near Laney High School when the teen pedestrian entered the roadway and “failed to yield to traffic”.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

U.S. 117 reopens near Laney High School following crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is reopened near New Village Way after a vehicle crasd resulted in lane closures. The closure had been reported near Emsley A. Laney High School. Updates will be provided as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested in Bladen County for allegedly selling narcotics

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office following numerous community complaints. The Sheriff’s Office says they received complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area of Russ Street in Elizabethtown. During an investigation, amounts...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a brush fire threatening a structure around 3 p.m. on Friday. Crews reportedly arrived on the scene to find a rapidly spreading, single-structure fire that threatened several commercial and residential structures. No one was reported injured. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Navassa...
LELAND, NC
wcti12.com

Wallace Police Department has four in custody after shooting

WALLACE, Duplin County — Wallace Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Cliff St. and have four individuals in custody. Three have been taken to and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said one minor was...
WECT

One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.
TAR HEEL, NC

