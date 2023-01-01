ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

5-year-old boy reported missing in September, found dead in Washington

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing back in September was reportedly found in the Yakima River in Washington.

The Yakima Police Department in a news release said on Thursday, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an area of the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road in response to a report of human remains found in the Yakima River.

YPD detectives, YCSO detectives, and the Yakima County Coroner reportedly recovered skeletal remains in the area, YPD said.

An autopsy was done on Friday and based on a comparison of dental records, detectives and the coroner’s office were able to determine that the human remains belonged to Lucian Mungia, 5, according to KIRO.

According to KIRO, police said that there is no indication that criminal acts led to the boy’s death.

No further information has been released.

New York Post

Body of 5-year-old missing since September found in the Yakima River

A missing 5-year-old boy with autism has been found dead in a river in Washington state after he vanished in September, authorities said. Lucian Munguia’s remains were discovered Thursday by a resident who was walking their dog near the Yakima River, the Yakima Police Department said. An autopsy conducted Friday determined the remains belonged to the non-verbal boy, who was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on Sept. 10. Following a comparison of dental records, police investigators and the county coroner’s office confirmed the remains are those of the 5-year-old. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Friday that the boy...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Body of Lucian Munguia found

YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department announced Friday a body recovered from the Yakima River has been identified as Lucian Munguia, 5, who was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on September 10. On Thursday, deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Community mourns with Munguia family

The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
YAKIMA, WA
